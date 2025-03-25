Liberia: Eugenia Bless Coleman, 18-Year-Old Gem Glittering Through Poetry

Monrovia — Born on March 19, 2007, Eugenia Bless Coleman has reached the age of 18--but with a depth of thoughtfulness far beyond her years, especially concerning the circumstances confronting her homeland, Liberia.

Passionate about humanity, Ms. Coleman--who is said to have already received numerous scholastic and good behavioral accolades in the United States--is positioning herself for a purpose-driven life aimed at broadening the scope of reasoning about Liberia's complex realities.

Though a resident of Minnesota, USA, the teenager remains deeply contemplative about her homeland, which continues to grapple with crises ranging from poor infrastructure to inadequate delivery of basic social services.

Currently a 12th-grade student in the U.S., Eugenia is visiting her parents, Mr. Eugene Coleman and Mrs. Princess Coleman, as well as other family members in Liberia. During this visit, she has begun seeking avenues to make her voice heard and to ensure she is counted among those striving for impact and positive change. Alongside Eugenia on this vacation is her 14-year-old sister, Ramzeria Coleman, who is also a rising star in both academics and character development.

Demonstrating her intuitive grasp of Liberia's realities, Eugenia recently wrote a poem that reflects her confidence in the nation's future--despite the many challenges and uncertainties that seem to cloud its path.

She titled the poem "THE SUN WILL RISE."

The poem reads:

The sun will rise above this landFull of foreigners and natives with crooked hands

The sun will rise above this nationFull of people who have so much to offer but spill it on western fixation

The sun will rise above LiberiaThat she may be seen as far as Saudi Arabia

The sun will rise above our mountains and valleysProvide light for our many dark alleys

The sun will rise above Liberians who work hard forLow wages, for there will come a time when they too shall checkMoney like counting pages

The sun will rise after every stormAssuring us that new hope has already been born

The sun will rise, my peopleWith God's help our country's wealth will quadruple

Eugenia's Vision

This young scholar has already set before herself a task that may seem too great for someone her age. Yet to her, the words of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.--encouraging African Americans and people of color to dream big and believe in the possibilities of a better future with equal opportunities--remain foundational and deeply cherished.

Eugenia emphasized that her desire to rise above pettiness and confront injustices through meaningful contributions are values she holds dear. She has pledged to help change the world, inspired by the legendary Michael Jackson's message of global healing and change. Still, she grounds her vision in her Christian faith, which she regards as the immovable foundation guiding her actions and words in service to humanity.

Eugenia is expected to graduate from high school in June. Her ambitions are to become both a lawyer and a pediatric nurse.

"I see so much pain in the world, regardless of where you live or stand," she said. "People deserve justice, and to act is to study law and defend the marginalized. Everyone deserves a voice." She added that her desire to become a pediatric nurse is rooted in her passion to care for children who often need more than just parental love--they need compassion from others as well.

A Father's Pride

"As any good parent would feel, I am honored and proud to see my child doing the right things and making a positive impact, even at such a young age," Mr. Eugene Coleman told The Liberian Investigator.

He disclosed that Eugenia and her sister Ramzeria have been in the country for the past six weeks on vacation. During that time, they have not focused on showing off a privileged lifestyle, but instead on helping their peers learn new things and stay hopeful that Liberia will one day rise above mediocrity and offer hope for all.

Speaking about Eugenia's academic performance, Mr. Coleman revealed that she is a gifted writer whose passion continues to grow. She has won numerous awards, including one for "Most Optimistic Student," and maintains a philanthropic outlook, focused on solving societal problems.

"They're not attention seekers. They're humble and passionate about being of help to others," he said. "As parents, my wife and I are filled with joy, and we remain thankful. Their siblings back home are equally listening to us and adopting the necessary discipline to lead noble lives."

Mr. Coleman encouraged fellow parents to invest time and energy in helping their children learn important values and principles that transcend borders.

"The best we can do for our children is to live lives of good examples--not just provide luxuries or complain about what we lack," he said. "Honest living, love for humanity, and truth-telling are among the greatest gifts we can pass on to them."