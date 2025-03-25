Liberia: Senator Cyrus Commits L$1m to Women, Youth, and Education in Foya Tengia

Voinjama — Lofa County Senator Hon. Momo Tarnuekollie Cyrus on Saturday, March 22, 2025, made a series of impactful development interventions aimed at uplifting the people of Foya Tengia District, with a special focus on youth and women empowerment.

Smiles lit up the faces of residents as Senator Cyrus, serving as guest speaker at the induction ceremony of the Foya Tengia Youth Leadership, announced multiple initiatives intended to benefit the district. Chief among them was a commitment of L$1 million specifically for women empowerment programs.

In addition, the Senator pledged L$300,000 in scholarship support for Foya Tengia citizens enrolled at Lofa County University. He also donated US$2,000 to the district authorities to support ongoing and future development efforts.

Furthering his support to the youth, Senator Cyrus presented a cash donation of US$500 to the newly elected youth leadership and requested a detailed blueprint for the construction of a proposed youth center, promising to explore possible support for the project.

In his remarks, Senator Cyrus urged the new youth leaders to serve with integrity, accountability, dedication, and a strong commitment to community service. He encouraged both women and young people to lead effectively and make meaningful contributions in their respective roles.