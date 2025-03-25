Liberia: The Government of Liberia Should Create a National Presidents Day As National Holiday

Saturday, 15th March was the celebration of former President Joseph Jekins Roberts birthday. His birthday, like that of former President Tubman, is celebrated as a National Holiday.

These two presidents are the only two former presidents whose birthdays are celebrated as National Holidays. But are they the only two whose birthdays must be observed in Liberia as National Holidays? No. I think there should be a reason to commemorate and celebrate all our former presidents, the current ones, and all the future presidents. For instance, Liberia was not only the first Republic on the African continent. The country was also the only African Republic that signed the Declaration of the United Nations.

The Republic of Liberia was the first African state to elect a female as the President and Head of State of Government in 2005. President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was Africa's first ever democratically elected Head of State and Government? Should we not celebrate her birth anniversary too? I think we should. Besides President Sirleaf and right after her 12-year tenure during which she was elected for a second 6-year term, former President George Manneh Weah was elected as President also of the Republic of Liberia. President Weah is well known for his achievements in the football arena besides being a former President of the Republic. Former President Weah has been the only African footballer who won the World Best Footballer of the Year in 1995. He was also Africa's Best Footballer and the European Best Footballer simultaneously. Should we not observe his birthday as a National Holiday? I think we should.

Prior to the civil war in Liberia, President William Richard Tolbert, Jr. was the President after President William V.S. Tubman. Tolbert served 19 unbroken years to President Tubman and became the President of the Republic after Tubman died in 1971. Tolbert later became President on his own elected tenure later. On April 12, 1980, Mr. Samuel Kanyon Doe of the Armed Forces of Liberia, and few other 16 non-commissioned military officers, assassinated President Tolbert. That military overthrow reversed the democratic gains and progress the Republic of Liberia was making then. Some 13 former government officials were killed by the military regime. Later, that military overthrow and the wanton killing of those former government officials was avenged by some aggrieved Liberians. The disgruntled Liberians supported Mr. Charles Gankay Taylor who brought a rebel group named and styled the National Patriotic Front of Liberia in 1989. The war fought for 14 unbroken years. The war ended in 2003 when the Accra Comprehensive Peace Agreement was Signed. Should we not equally celebrate the birthday of former Presidents Doe and Tolbert? I think we should.

To end the war, Liberia conducted a Special Election in 1997. Mr. Charles, Taylor, of the NPFL won those elections and became the President of the Republic. A renewed round of the war broke out again leading to the forceful resignation of President Taylor in 2003. His Vice President Moses Blah became the President of Liberia. Should we not commemorate the birthday of former President Taylor too? I think we should. What happens to the birthday of former President Blah who replaced Taylor? I think, we should also celebrate his birthday. Now, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is in the seat as President of the Republic of Liberia. President JNB, as he is affectionately called, will also leave power someday and he will be replaced by another leader. Should we not celebrate his birthday also? I think, we should.

As I SEE IT, all Liberia leaders have had their good and bad sides. We should celebrate all their birthdays for their contributions to National Development. But should we do it individually? No. The National Legislature of the Republic of Liberia needs to formulate and pass a legislation creating a "National Presidents Day". If passed by the National Legislature, the President should sign it into law. The creation of a Presidents Day will permit all Liberians and aliens in the country to pay respect to all the birthdays of our former, present, and future Presidents combined. The Government of Liberia should therefore create a National Presidents Day as an annual holiday to be celebrated by all in the Republic of Liberia.