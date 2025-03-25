Liberia: Civil Society Consortium Defends Lace Boss, Dismisses Corruption Allegations As 'Propaganda'

Paynesville — The Consortium of Civil Society Organizations of Liberia has come to the defense of Julius Sele, Executive Director of the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE), dismissing recent allegations of financial mismanagement as "propaganda" intended to tarnish his reputation.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the consortium rejected claims made by activist Martin K. N. Kollie, who accused LACE of misappropriating US$675,000 on consultations and tours across six counties without delivering any tangible development outcomes.

"These allegations are nothing more than unfounded propaganda from opposition sources," the group stated. "LACE operates under strict protocols and regulations set by its board, ensuring transparency and accountability in all financial activities."

Breakdown of Allegations

Kollie's allegations, which have stirred public debate, center on alleged excessive spending by LACE on logistical and consultancy expenses. He cited specific figures, including:

US$160,000 for consultations, which some local leaders claim they were unaware of.

for consultations, which some local leaders claim they were unaware of. US$133,000 for 20 days of vehicle rentals--an amount he argues could have purchased two brand-new Toyota Land Cruisers.

for 20 days of vehicle rentals--an amount he argues could have purchased two brand-new Toyota Land Cruisers. US$84,000 in daily sustenance allowances for staff already on government payroll.

in daily sustenance allowances for staff already on government payroll. US$37,500 for media engagements, with several radio stations reportedly denying receipt of any payments.

for media engagements, with several radio stations reportedly denying receipt of any payments. US$45,625 for engineering consultations, despite LACE having in-house engineers.

for engineering consultations, despite LACE having in-house engineers. US$21,200 for negotiating office space, which local residents say never materialized.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Corruption NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Describing the spending as "institutionalized thievery," Kollie called on the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), the General Auditing Commission (GAC), and the U.S. Embassy to initiate a full-scale investigation.

LACE and Civil Society Consortium Respond

In response, LACE clarified that it spent US$589,525, not the US$675,000 as alleged, for a nationwide assessment. According to the agency, the expenditure covered logistical needs for a 70-member delegation, which included officials from the Ministry of Finance, members of the National Legislature, and representatives of the local media.

Backing LACE's clarification, the Civil Society Consortium praised Sele's leadership, describing it as focused on transforming the agency into a more efficient vehicle for community development.

"The current management is focused on transforming LACE into an efficient agency that serves the people," the group said. "It is unfortunate that some media outlets are amplifying politically charged narratives rather than sticking to factual reporting."

Projects Continue Amid Scrutiny

Despite the controversy, LACE says several government-funded infrastructure projects are nearing completion and reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and service delivery.