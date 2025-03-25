Liberia: Cllr. Kunkunyon Teh Condemns Glaro-Katiabo Violence, Urges Peaceful Resolution

River Gee County — In the wake of violent clashes between the communities of Glaro and Katiabo over ongoing land disputes, renowned lawyer and eminent River Gee citizen, Cllr. Kunkunyon Wleh Teh, has issued a strong condemnation of the unrest and is calling for a return to peaceful dialogue.

Expressing "profound concern" over the escalation of hostilities, Cllr. Teh warned that the violence threatens not only lives but also the social fabric of River Gee County. "This escalation not only endangers lives but also undermines the principles of coexistence and mutual respect that are essential for the progress of our county," he said.

The legal luminary, known for his advocacy on community rights and rule of law, denounced the use of violence as a means of settling disputes, especially in matters as sensitive as land ownership. "There is no justification for harming individuals or communities in the pursuit of land claims," Cllr. Teh asserted.

While acknowledging the historical and complex nature of land disputes in Liberia, he emphasized that violence only deepens divisions and prolongs suffering. He is urging both communities to pursue constructive dialogue and mediation to resolve their differences. "It is imperative that we prioritize negotiation and understanding over conflict," he stated.

Cllr. Teh is also appealing to local leaders, traditional elders, and county authorities to intervene swiftly and guide the parties toward a peaceful settlement. In his view, third-party organizations--preferably neutral mediators--should also be involved to ensure fairness and build trust between the warring sides.

"It is crucial that we work towards solutions that foster harmony and collaboration, rather than division and hostility," Cllr. Teh stressed. "Let us remember that our strength lies in our unity and our ability to resolve conflicts peacefully."

He ended his statement with a passionate appeal to all stakeholders, calling on them to prioritize the safety and dignity of community members above all else. "Together, let us build a future based on dialogue, understanding, and mutual respect," he urged.