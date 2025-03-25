Africa: 7 Million People Die From Air Pollution Annually - WHO

WHO said 99 per cent of the world's population breathes air that exceeds its guideline limits

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that air pollution remains one of the most severe global health threats, contributing to around 7 million premature deaths annually.

In a report posted on its X handle on Tuesday, the health body noted that 99 per cent of the world's population breathes air that exceeds its guideline limits.

It said low and middle-income countries are experiencing the highest levels of exposure.

The polluted air contains harmful substances such as particulate matter, carbon monoxide, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and sulphur dioxide all of which poses a risk to human health.

Impact of air pollution

Air pollution, which is the contamination of the indoor or outdoor environment by harmful substances, has major sources which include, household combustion, motor vehicles, industrial activities, and forest fires.

The global health body indicated that approximately 2.4 billion people are exposed to hazardous household air pollution due to the use of polluting fuels such as kerosene, biomass, and coal for cooking.

Also, ambient (outdoor) air pollution in both urban and rural areas contributes to fine particulate matter, which has been linked to strokes, heart disease, lung cancer, and chronic respiratory illnesses.

Beyond its health implications, the agency stated that air pollution contributes to climate change, with fossil fuel combustion releasing greenhouse gases that accelerate global warming.

Following this, the organisation has advocated for stricter environmental regulations and increased investment in renewable energy.

It also emphasised the need for urgent action through cleaner energy solutions, improved waste management, and sustainable urban planning to effectively tackle the crisis.

Impact on mental health, food security

Air pollution is widely recognised for its harmful effects on respiratory health, however, its influence extends into mental well-being and food security.

Studies have shown the link between air pollution and psychological distress, with evidence suggesting that prolonged exposure to pollutants may contribute to the development of mental health disorders

A research by the University of Oxford's Department of Psychiatry found that people who breath in high levels of air pollution are more likely to develop depression, anxiety, and even conditions like dementia.

Research has shown that air pollution also threatens food production.

A review published in an academic journal by Engineering, shows that polluted air can damage crops, making it harder for farmers to grow enough food.

It added that harmful gases in the air can slow down plant growth, reduce nutrients in food, and even make crops unsafe to eat.

As pollution affects weather patterns, farming becomes more difficult, increasing the risk of food shortages and hunger worldwide.