Zimbabwe/Nigeria: 2026 WCQ - Zimbabwe Captain Targets History Against Nigeria's Super Eagles

25 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Gbemidepo Popoola

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers continue on Tuesday, Zimbabwean captain and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Marshall Munetsi has played down expectations on his side.

The Zimbabwe Warriors are in Uyo for a crucial encounter against Nigeria's Super Eagles.

For Munetsi, his side wants to make history as the pressure lies squarely on the hosts.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, the 27-year-old exuded quiet confidence as he addressed the significance of the clash and what it would mean for either nation to claim all three points.

We want to do something historical

Zimbabwe's World Cup dream hangs in the balance, but Munetsi believes the stakes are higher for the Super Eagles, given their pedigree on the continent. However, the ambition of the Warriors is to etch their names in history.

"Nigeria is obviously a much bigger country in the world of football, but Zimbabwe qualifying for the World Cup will be more like a historic feat than Nigeria qualifying.

"That's why I think all the guys on the team want to do something historical -- something that has never been done by our country before."

The Wolverhampton midfielder highlighted the team's hunger and desire to make a mark, even after a rocky start to their qualification campaign.

"This is what is going to drive us, give us the energy on the pitch to compete. Obviously, we did not start the qualifiers as we would have wanted. We lost some points away as we didn't have the advantage the Nigerians had, being able to play at home with the crowd behind them."

Feeling at home away from home

Interestingly, Munetsi suggested that Zimbabwe might be more comfortable playing away from home, given the makeup of their squad, which features several Europe-based players.

"Not really," Munetsi responded when asked if Zimbabwe felt any pressure.

"I think you see most of the Zimbabwe players are playing in Europe, far away from home. So playing away games is better than playing at home. The pressure is always on the home team."

It's a bold stance, but one he believes could tilt the game in Zimbabwe's favour if they start strong.

"If we manage to start the game well, then the pressure is on them to try to get a good result."

A stadium fit for the occasion

Despite the high stakes, Munetsi remained composed, even expressing excitement at the chance to play in Uyo.

"It's a pleasure to be here playing in such a stadium with good capacity. So we are just here to enjoy the game."

Zimbabwe heads into the fixture after a 2-2 draw with Benin Republic, having staged a dramatic comeback from two goals down. Nigeria, meanwhile, is eager to build on their most recent victory a 2-0 win, championed by Nigeria's star man Victor Osimhen's brace.

As the Warriors prepare to lock horns with the Super Eagles, Munetsi's calm demeanour and belief in his side's underdog status could be Zimbabwe's mental edge to pull off an upset.

One thing is clear: Zimbabwe is not here to make up the numbers; they're here to fight for history.

