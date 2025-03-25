Liberia: Massive Drug Bust in Foya

...Joint Security Seizes Over US$77,000 In Narcotics

FOYA, Lofa County - In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Joint Security in Foya District, led by the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), intercepted a black pickup truck loaded with a massive stash of illegal drugs, valued at over $77,000 USD. The bust, which took place on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, has been described as one of the biggest drug seizures in the county this year.

According to LDEA Lofa County Commander, Special Agent Kpehe Lomax, the drugs confiscated had an estimated street value of $77,200 USD. Authorities said the operation stemmed from a late-night intelligence tip-off on March 17, 2025, when the Joint Security received information about a black pickup truck bearing Liberian license plate A533348, suspected of transporting narcotics. The vehicle was reportedly traveling from Sierra Leone to Monrovia through Lofa County.

Following the tip-off, the Joint Security swiftly mobilized and intercepted the vehicle, escorting it to the Foya Police Station for a thorough inspection. The driver, identified as FayiahLamie, a 43-year-old Mandingo man and resident of Monrovia, initially claimed he was transporting only clothes and slippers for sale. However, a detailed search of the vehicle uncovered 772 plates of high-grade marijuana with an estimated street value of $77,200 USD, equivalent to 14,668,000 Liberian dollars. Authorities also discovered eight boxes of Tramadol, estimated to be worth $842 USD, or 160,000 Liberian dollars.

Lamie was immediately arrested and is currently undergoing investigation. Authorities say he is expected to be formally charged and forwarded to court. The Joint Security has called on the public to assist with information on illegal drug activities to help combat the growing drug trade in the region.

Meanwhile, LDEA Lofa County Commander Kpehe Lomax has appealed to the central government for logistical support, citing mobility challenges faced by the agency in combating drug-related crimes. He disclosed that officers often have to rent motorcycles to pursue drug traffickers due to the lack of proper transportation. Lomax emphasized that without adequate resources, the fight against illicit drug trafficking would remain a daunting challenge.