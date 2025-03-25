Nigeria: Chelle Reads Riot Act, Bars Visitors From Super Eagles' Camp

*Team train behind locked gates as Zimbabwe arrive Uyo for Group C cracker

Ahead of tomorrow's 2026 World Cup qualifying clash with Zimbabwe, Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Sekou Chelle, has done what no other Nigerian gaffer has done in the last decade.

The Mali-born coach who on Friday in Kigali defeated Rwanda 2-0 to win Nigeria's first three points in five games in the qualifiers, yesterday barred visitors and journalists from Super Eagles hotel base in Uyo.

According to Super Eagles Media Officer, Promise Efoghe, Chelle is demanding total concentration from the Super Eagles as Nigeria will battle the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo for another three points.

"Coach Eric Chelle is not carried away by the win over Rwanda and he is demanding maximum concentration from the players prior to the next game (vs Zimbabwe)," observed the Media Officer in a terse message posted on the team's WhatsApp platform yesterday.

"To this end, he has imposed restrictions in and around the team's camp, no visitors, no journalists," hinted Efoghe.

Chelle's hardline stance is a clear departure from recent previous coaches of the team who allowed all manners of persons into Eagles camp, thereby creating unnecessary distractions for the players.

Since the death of Stephen Keshi, Super Eagles recent coaches have been carefree in instilling strict camp rule on the team. There have been situations were girls are freely smuggled into the camp while some players attend night clubs on the eves of crucial matches, a situation that most times end in poor results for Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles trained behind closed doors yesterday ahead of the Zimbabwe clash.

"Sunday's training is closed. Monday's session will be opened for the mandatory 15 minutes and this will be shortly after the official press conference," Efoghe further clarified

He however confirmed that there will be provisions for journalists to have flash interviews in the Mixed Zone on Tuesday. "Provisions will be made for mixed zone interaction with the players on match day," concludes the media officer.

Scorer of Nigeria's two goals against Rwanda, Victor Osimhen has asked Warriors of Zimbabwe to banish the thoughts of coming to Uyo to earn any point.

"We are ready. The remaining matches are wars and we must fight them with all that we have to win," vowed the striker, who has now scored 25 international goals for Nigeria.

Team Captain, William Ekong, who said Super Eagles have recovered from a difficult start are now fired up to qualify for the World Cup.

"We read somewhere that the Zimbabweans are being motivated to come to Uyo and get a result. They should forget it. We are hugely motivated by the ambition to play at the FIFA World Cup," concludes Ekong.