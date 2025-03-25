Nigeria: Betking Hosts Grand Prize Presentation to Celebrate 7th Anniversary

24 March 2025
This Day (Lagos)

BetKing, Nigeria's leading sports betting platform, recently concluded its grand 7th-anniversary celebration with a special prize presentation ceremony, rewarding loyal customers with incredible prizes.

The campaign saw winners walk away with cash prizes, free bets, iPhones, PS5 consoles, and more, totaling over N50million in rewards.

Reflecting on the successful campaign, Nengi Akinola, Head of Marketing at BetKing, stated, "BetKing is all about giving back to our customers, and our 7th anniversary was the perfect occasion to do so.

"We rolled out an exciting reward campaign that allowed players to win fantastic prizes simply by engaging with our platform. Seeing the joy and excitement from our winners reaffirms our commitment to delivering rewarding gaming experiences," observed Akinola.

As part of the celebrations, BetKing hosted an exclusive event for key stakeholders, partners, and industry leaders, providing an opportunity to reflect on the company's journey and its continued commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Winners were invited to BetKing's headquarters for a special prize presentation ceremony. Among the lucky winners was Newton Uzoukwu, who won a staggering N3 million.

Expressing his excitement, Newton said: "Winning with BetKing has been an unforgettable experience. I never imagined I would win such a huge prize. BetKing has truly changed my life, and I am grateful for this incredible reward."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.