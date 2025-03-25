Monrovia — The Liberia National Police has come under scrutiny for using teargas to disperse students from public schools who took to the streets Tuesday to protest their teachers' go-slow actions, which are linked to the government's failure to pay teacher salaries.

Scores of students were in distress as they were affected by the police teargas, with some appearing helpless in the chaotic scene.

The protest, which blocked the main roads between the Capitol Building and the Executive Mansion, was fueled by growing frustration over the ongoing issue of unpaid teachers, which the students argue is severely impacting their education.

The students were demanding that the government immediately place their teachers on the payroll, a move they say is crucial to ensuring that their teachers receive proper compensation and that the quality of education does not continue to suffer.

Despite attempts to reach the Inspector General of the Liberia National Police, Gregory Coleman, for comment, FrontPageAfrica's inquiries went unanswered.

In response to the escalating situation, the Liberia National Students' Union (LINSU) issued a statement condemning the government for its continuous neglect of the education sector. The union expressed concern over the government's failure to address critical issues such as wage irregularities, poor school conditions, and the lack of basic teaching materials.

According to LINSU, the government's inaction is an attack on the future of Liberia's youth.

LINSU also accused the government of prioritizing corruption over education, claiming that while students struggle in dilapidated classrooms, public officials continue to misuse state resources. The union has voiced strong support for the students of the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS), who have taken to the streets to demand better conditions.