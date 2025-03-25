Liberia: Monrovia Students Teargassed By Police During Protest Over Teachers' Salaries

The Analyst
Students testing at a Liberian school.(file photo)
25 March 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police has come under scrutiny for using teargas to disperse students from public schools who took to the streets Tuesday to protest their teachers' go-slow actions, which are linked to the government's failure to pay teacher salaries.

Scores of students were in distress as they were affected by the police teargas, with some appearing helpless in the chaotic scene.

The protest, which blocked the main roads between the Capitol Building and the Executive Mansion, was fueled by growing frustration over the ongoing issue of unpaid teachers, which the students argue is severely impacting their education.

The students were demanding that the government immediately place their teachers on the payroll, a move they say is crucial to ensuring that their teachers receive proper compensation and that the quality of education does not continue to suffer.

Despite attempts to reach the Inspector General of the Liberia National Police, Gregory Coleman, for comment, FrontPageAfrica's inquiries went unanswered.

In response to the escalating situation, the Liberia National Students' Union (LINSU) issued a statement condemning the government for its continuous neglect of the education sector. The union expressed concern over the government's failure to address critical issues such as wage irregularities, poor school conditions, and the lack of basic teaching materials.

According to LINSU, the government's inaction is an attack on the future of Liberia's youth.

LINSU also accused the government of prioritizing corruption over education, claiming that while students struggle in dilapidated classrooms, public officials continue to misuse state resources. The union has voiced strong support for the students of the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS), who have taken to the streets to demand better conditions.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.