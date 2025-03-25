Gambia: Who Rep Urges All to Reaffirm Commitment to TB Control

The new country representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) has spoken about the gains made by the Health Ministry in partnership with key stakeholders in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis.

However, he urged all stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to TB control.

Dr. Nathan Bakyaita made these remarks on Monday during commemoration marking World TB Day at a ceremony held at the National Leprosy and Tuberculosis Control Programme (NLTP) Complex, Kanifing.

Dr. Bakyaita acknowledged that in The Gambia, TB continues to pose a significant threat, though the incidence of it has declined from 153 cases to 145 /100,000 population between 2020 and 2022.

However, the mortality rate (excluding those with HIV co-infections) has risen from 21 to 26 per 100,000, highlighting the need for urgent interventions. Moreover, the emergence of the drug-resistant TB (DR-TB) complicates treatment outcomes and poses a significant public health threat.

Additionally, he said TB /HIV co-infection remains the leading cause of death among people living with HIV, further worsening the situation.

"Despite these challenges, the Ministry of Health with support of WHO Gambia and key stakeholders has made significant strides in TB prevention, diagnosis and treatment."

He made reference to the fact that health centers have been equipped with rapid diagnostic tools like Gene-Xpert, improving early detection and accurate diagnosis.

"Free TB diagnosis and treatment have been ensured, enhancing access to all. Additionally, robust data collection and analysis have enhanced TB surveillance, allowing swift responses to emerging challenges."

These efforts, he observed, supported by sustained investments and strong leadership, have been key drivers of success.

To accelerate progress, Dr. Bakyaita said there is need for enhanced surveillance, expanded access to diagnostic tools and second-line medication as well as exploring avenues for sustainable funding.

Also, he said, there is need for continuous training and capacity building for health workers, so as to foster stronger community involvement in TB prevention and treatment efforts.

