Gambia: Who Rep Urges All to Reaffirm Commitment to TB Control

25 March 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Sheriff Janko

The new country representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) has spoken about the gains made by the Health Ministry in partnership with key stakeholders in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis.

However, he urged all stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to TB control.

Dr. Nathan Bakyaita made these remarks on Monday during commemoration marking World TB Day at a ceremony held at the National Leprosy and Tuberculosis Control Programme (NLTP) Complex, Kanifing.

Dr. Bakyaita acknowledged that in The Gambia, TB continues to pose a significant threat, though the incidence of it has declined from 153 cases to 145 /100,000 population between 2020 and 2022.

However, the mortality rate (excluding those with HIV co-infections) has risen from 21 to 26 per 100,000, highlighting the need for urgent interventions. Moreover, the emergence of the drug-resistant TB (DR-TB) complicates treatment outcomes and poses a significant public health threat.

Additionally, he said TB /HIV co-infection remains the leading cause of death among people living with HIV, further worsening the situation.

"Despite these challenges, the Ministry of Health with support of WHO Gambia and key stakeholders has made significant strides in TB prevention, diagnosis and treatment."

He made reference to the fact that health centers have been equipped with rapid diagnostic tools like Gene-Xpert, improving early detection and accurate diagnosis.

"Free TB diagnosis and treatment have been ensured, enhancing access to all. Additionally, robust data collection and analysis have enhanced TB surveillance, allowing swift responses to emerging challenges."

These efforts, he observed, supported by sustained investments and strong leadership, have been key drivers of success.

To accelerate progress, Dr. Bakyaita said there is need for enhanced surveillance, expanded access to diagnostic tools and second-line medication as well as exploring avenues for sustainable funding.

Also, he said, there is need for continuous training and capacity building for health workers, so as to foster stronger community involvement in TB prevention and treatment efforts.

BCC admin manager reveals governance failures, Rafela's questionable funding

Audit director criticised for overlooking past reports in BCC's audit investigation

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.