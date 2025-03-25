Gambia: Coastal Vulnerability to Flooding and Erosion in W/Africa

editorial

Global coastal areas are at risk due to geomorphological issues, climate change-induced sea-level rise, and increasing human population, settlements, and socioeconomic activities.

Here, the study examines the vulnerability of the West African (WA) coast using six satellite-derived geophysical variables and two key socioeconomic parameters as indicators of coastal vulnerability index (CVI).

These geophysical and socioeconomic variables are integrated to develop a CVI for the WA coast. Then, the regional hotspots of vulnerability with the main indicators that could influence how the WA coast behaves and can be managed are identified. The results indicate that 64, 17 and 19% of WA coastal areas had high to very high CVI, moderate CVI, and low to very low CVI, respectively.

The study reveals that while geophysical variables contribute to coastal vulnerability in WA, socioeconomic factors, particularly high population growth and unsustainable human development at the coast, play a considerably larger role. Some sections of the WA coast are more vulnerable and exposed than others, particularly those in the region's northwestern and Gulf of Guinea regions.

Climate change and human presence may amplify the vulnerability in these vulnerable areas in the future. Hence, future coastal economic development plans should be based on a deep understanding of local natural conditions, resource status, and geophysical parameters to prevent negative coastal ecosystem transformation. It is also essential to establish a coastal management plan that would facilitate the development of desired actions and stimulate sustainable management of West African coastal areas.

Coasts are dynamic, complex systems responding to extreme weather events, influenced by the human population, settlements, and socioeconomic activities growing more rapidly than the global average. The flat morphology of the coastal zone influences its colonization, making it conducive to community development and agricultural expansion. The coast's strategic location near water facilitates easier access to fisheries, raw material transportation, and commerce.

The promotion of industries, transportation, tourism, and fishing has greatly improved the economics of coastal cities, resulting in greater population growth and infrastructure development. The growing population and economic development on coasts are causing significant environmental changes, resource demands, and exposure to coastal hazards like erosion, flooding as well and salinity intrusion. Climate change is worsening these ongoing challenges and its potential implications are causing much concern around the world's coasts6.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Being transition areas between both constructive and destructive processes of land and oceans, coastal zones hold significant complexity and high physical mobility. Coastal populations are increasingly concerned about the impacts of climate change, particularly due to the increasing frequency of extreme events and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report.

In West Africa, 31% of the population and the main infrastructures are concentrated in the coastal zone. The West African coast faces increased vulnerability and risk due to natural events like sea-level rise and storm intensities, exacerbated by the region's low-lying status. Moreover, most WA coastal countries are undergoing rapid population growth, urbanization, coastward migration, associated socio-economic growth, and dramatic coastal change.

The increasing population of coastal communities is posing a threat to natural barriers and ecosystems, exposing them to storm surges and flooding. Thus, to mitigate the effects of rising seas, it will be necessary to simultaneously address multiple causes of coastal hazards. However, no multi-hazard study has assessed the vulnerability index status of the entire WA coast, considering bio-geophysical factors like natural geomorphology, historical shoreline change, coastal slope, wave, tidal range, and sea level rise.