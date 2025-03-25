Gambia to Enact Law to Try Crimes Committed Outside

In a significant development, lawmakers in The Gambia have concluded the consideration stage of the Criminal Offences Bill and Criminal Procedure Bill 2020 to repeal the existing laws which date back to 1933.

These changes are aimed at bringing the legal system into the modern age by removing outdated laws that restrict free speech, such as those related to defamation and sedition.

The new laws also address a gap by allowing Gambian courts to handle cases of people who commit crimes outside the country but return to The Gambia. This means they won't have to rely on extradition to bring them to justice. It also seeks to providing protections for whistle-blowers exposing corruption.

Additionally, the revisions will update old guidelines for sentencing to reflect what is considered fair and appropriate today.

The bills were tabled during the 5th Legislature by the then Justice Minister where it was committed to the Human Rights Committee for further scrutiny before it was tabled before the plenary.

The National Assembly has made several amendments, and the bills have been renamed the Criminal Offences and Procedure Bill 2025.

The new version for Criminal Offences Bill includes harsher penalties for offences like incitement to sedition and unlawful oaths while also providing protections for whistle-blowers exposing corruption.

"This is an important step toward aligning our laws with democratic values and international standards," said the Justice Minister.

The new proposals have been discussed in Parliament, and optimism to pass quickly as The Gambia works towards modernising its legal and institutional systems. These changes would serve as a model for justice reform in the wider region.