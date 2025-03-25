Liberia: Tragedy Strikes Spoon Compound

...As Motor Accident Claims Three Lives

Monrovia-A devastating motor accident in Spoon Compound has left three people dead and one person injured, with the driver of the vehicle still on the run.

Family sources confirmed that two more victims succumbed to their injuries, bringing the total fatalities to three.

The incident occurred around 10:40 PM on Thursday when a group of mechanics, who had been test-driving a car after repairs, were involved in the crash.

Eyewitnesses recount that the vehicle was speeding excessively, causing it to lose control and slam into the fence of the Spoon compound. The force of the crash was so severe that one person was confirmed dead at the scene, another died hours later in the hospital, and the third passed away early Friday morning from their injuries.

Despite the tragic loss of life, no one inside the compound was injured. However, the crash left many shaken as the community grapples with the aftermath of this unfortunate event. The driver, who reportedly sustained minor injuries, has reportedly fled the scene and remains on the run.

The accident highlights the dangers of reckless driving and the risks associated with high-speed test drives. Authorities are expected to investigate further and search for the driver who fled the scene.