Liberia: Tragedy Strikes Spoon Compound

24 March 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Jamesetta D Williams

...As Motor Accident Claims Three Lives

A devastating motor accident in Spoon Compound has left three people dead and one person injured, with the driver of the vehicle still on the run.

Monrovia-A devastating motor accident in Spoon Compound has left three people dead and one person injured, with the driver of the vehicle still on the run.

Family sources confirmed that two more victims succumbed to their injuries, bringing the total fatalities to three.

The incident occurred around 10:40 PM on Thursday when a group of mechanics, who had been test-driving a car after repairs, were involved in the crash.

Eyewitnesses recount that the vehicle was speeding excessively, causing it to lose control and slam into the fence of the Spoon compound. The force of the crash was so severe that one person was confirmed dead at the scene, another died hours later in the hospital, and the third passed away early Friday morning from their injuries.

Despite the tragic loss of life, no one inside the compound was injured. However, the crash left many shaken as the community grapples with the aftermath of this unfortunate event. The driver, who reportedly sustained minor injuries, has reportedly fled the scene and remains on the run.

The accident highlights the dangers of reckless driving and the risks associated with high-speed test drives. Authorities are expected to investigate further and search for the driver who fled the scene.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.