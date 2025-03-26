Nigeria: Emirate Tussle - Whoever Challenges God's Decision Will Not End Well - Sanusi

The 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has declared that fire would consume anyone attempting to cause chaos or disrupt the peace enjoyed in the state.

In a voice message in Hausa aired by a local radio station in the state, Premier Radio, the Emir called on residents to maintain law and order and refrain from actions that could incite unrest or disrupt daily activities.

The Emir described those challenging his emirship as going against the will of God.

He maintained that such acts would not yield any positive result.

While urging the people of Kano to remain patient and prayerful, the Emir stressed that the tussle over the emirate was not about him personally but about divine destiny and Allah's will.

"We are calling on the people to be law-abiding citizens. This tussle is not targeted at me; they are fighting what God has destined to happen. God doesn't need anyone's support. I am pleading with you to be patient and prayerful. Surely, God will continue to support those who are fair and just," he said.

"Fire will consume anyone who is planning to set Kano state on fire. May he never witness peace in his life. May Allah protect our country and our lives. Insha'Allah, whoever is challenging God's decision will not end well."