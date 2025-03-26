Nigeria: Stop Jailbreaks, Senate Tells Nwakuche After Confirmation As Substantive CG of Prison Service

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche as the substantive Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) tasking him to stop the menace of jailbreak in the country.

The confirmation, during Senate plenary on Tuesday in Abuja, followed the presentation and consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on Interior, chaired by Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North).

Presenting the report, Senator Oshiomhole stated, "The Senate has received and considered the report of the Committee on Interior on the confirmation of the nomination of Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, mni, MFR, for appointment as Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS)."

In his remarks, Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, urged Nwakuche to use his position to curb jailbreaks across the country, emphasising that he was assuming office at a challenging time.

"To whom much is given, much is expected. I hope that his appointment will bring an end to jailbreaks in Nigeria," he said.

LEADERSHIP recalls that President Bola Tinubu had on Tuesday last week submitted Nwakuche's nomination to the Senate for consideration and confirmation.

In the letter read by Akpabio during plenary last week, Tinubu said: "In compliance with Section 3(1) (b) of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Act, 2019, I am pleased to present, for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Mr. Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche as Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

"While I hope that the Senate will consider this request in the usual expeditious manner, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration."

After reading the letter, Akpabio had referred the nomination to the Senate Committee on Interior for further legislative work, with a directive to report back within one week.