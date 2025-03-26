West Africa: Police Arrest Political Activist Over Derogatory Remarks About Ghanaian King

25 March 2025
Media Foundation for West Africa (Accra)

Police in Tamale have arrested a social media activist and supporter of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) over a social media post deemed defamatory to the Yaa Naa, the Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom in Northern Ghana.

Alhassan Abdul Rahaman, an NPP foot soldier, was arrested on March 22, 2025, after making a Facebook post that was considered derogatory and embarrassing to the revered king.

The General Manager of Radio Tamale, Robicun Morneson, told the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) in a telephone interview that Abdul Rahaman was arraigned in court on March 24, 2025. Charged with offensive conduct, he was remanded, and the case was adjourned to April 3, 2025.

Abdul Rahaman told the court that his Facebook account was hacked and that he was not responsible for the alleged offensive post.

The MFWA is concerned about the continued detention of Abdul Rahaman despite his hacking claim. We urge the authorities to release him while investigations into his claim continue.

