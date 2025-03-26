Sudan Army Bombs RSF Positions, Deadly Mosque Drone Attack Kills 11

25 March 2025
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Omdurman / Khartoum / Lagawa / Tora / El Fasher — Reports state that the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) bombed Rapid Support Forces (RSF) positions on Monday in Omdurman's El Sawra, Khartoum's El Bageir near Soba Bridge, and other neighbourhoods south of Khartoum. An RSF drone strike killed 11 people, including a child and a volunteer, during Taraweeh prayers at the Radwan Mosque in Hilat Kuko in the Sharg El Nile (East Nile) area of Khartoum on Sunday night, according to local sources.

In El Gezira, sources reported at least 18 civilians killed in RSF attacks on villages northwest of the state. The RSF also claimed full control of Lagawa in West Kordofan.

The SAF announced it had regained control of East Nile locality, securing eastern approaches to Soba and El Manshiya bridges leading into Khartoum.

Former UN envoy Volker Perthes told the Associated Press that the army's recent advances could force the RSF back to Darfur, though he warned the war was far from over.

North Darfur

SAF warplanes bombed the weekly market in Tora, North Darfur, on Monday, killing and wounding dozens. Activists shared footage showing widespread destruction, but casualty figures remain unclear. The army has yet to comment.

In North Darfur's capital of El Fasher, RSF artillery shelling on Sunday killed at least eight civilians, including six women and children, and injured others.

The SAF's Sixth Infantry Division reported that RSF shelling struck civilian areas at noon early evening, using 120-calibre cannons and medium weapons.

The International Organisation for Migration said 15,000 families fled El Malha in North Darfur between Thursday and Friday due to clashes.

The National Umma Party accused the RSF of committing war crimes in El Malha, documenting over 40 deaths and calling for international intervention.

