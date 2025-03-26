Nigeria: National Assembly Leadership Under Akpabio Is Corrupt, Says Ex-VP Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has accused the leadership of the National Assembly under the Senate President Godswill Akpabio of corruption.

Atiku made the claim during an interview with a TV journalist on the platform of 'Untold Stories With Adesua', where he also commented on the state of emergency declaration on Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

When asked whether he was surprised about the National Assembly's ratification of the proclamation by Tinubu, Atiku said: "I was not surprised because I know the leadership is corrupt, no apologies about that. They could do anything, and the Senate President is known to have that type of character even when he was a governor."

The former vice president further, who is a leading Opposition Leader in the country, accused Akpabio of misconduct beyond financial corruption. "He was not only corrupt as a governor, but he was also in the habit of abusing women," Atiku claimed.

On the prospect of forming a coalition to challenge the ruling party in the 2027 general election, Atiku drew parallels to the 2014 opposition merger that led to the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

"We had a similar merger in 2014, and there were about four or three of us who ran for president. When one of us emerged, we all supported the one who emerged, and he won," he said.

While he did not confirm his intention to run for president again, Atiku emphasised the need for experienced and credible leadership for Nigeria at this time.

"I have not seen Nigeria in more dire need of an experienced and credible leader than now," Atiku stated.