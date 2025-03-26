Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Retires Army Commander Sanyatwe, Appoints Him Sports Minister

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has retired Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe as Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Commander and curiously shunted him into a ministerial position.

Sanyatwe becomes the new Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture, replacing Kirsty Coventry, who recently stepped down to take up her new role as International Olympic Committee (IOC) president following her election last week.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya, made the announcement Tuesday.

"In terms of section 216 (2) (Command of Defence Forces) as read with section 340 (1) (f) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and section 115 (Commander in Chief Prerogative) of the Defence Act [Chapter 11:02], the President, in His capacity as such and as Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces has relieved and retired, Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe, from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and as Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army with immediate effect," reads part of the statement.

Rushwaya said the termination of Sanyatwe's tenure as Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) was made in terms of In terms of section 216 (2) (Command of Defence Forces) as read with section 340 (1) (f) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and section 115 (Commander in Chief Prerogative) of the Defence Act [Chapter 11:02]

"In terms of section 104 (3) of the Constitution, appoints Lieutenant General (Rtd) Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe as Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture with immediate effect," Rushwaya stated.