Zimbabwe: Lt-Gen Sanyatwe Retired, Replaces Coventry As Sports Minister

President Mnangagwa has retired Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Commander, Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe and appointed him Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister with immediate effect.

He replaces Dr Kirsty Coventry, the newly-elected president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), who will now assume the most powerful position in the world of sports.

Her tenure begins on June 23 and she will be based at the IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Lt-Gen Sanyatwe is a distinguished military Commander, having played a huge role in Zimbabwe's war of liberation and military operations after Independence.

His impressive career in the military saw him rise through the ranks to become the ZNA Commander.

Lt-Gen Sanyatwe also has diplomatic experience from his previous tenure as Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Tanzania.

In a statement last night, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, announced the new appointment.

"Acting in terms of section 108 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency President Dr E.D Mnangagwa has relieved Honourable Kirsty Coventry from her position as Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture following her well-deserved election as the president of the International Olympic Committee," said Dr Rushwaya.

"In terms of section 216 (2) (Command of Defence Forces) as read with section 340 (1) (f) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and section 115 (Commander in Chief Prerogative) of the Defence Act [Chapter 11:02], the President, in His capacity as such and as Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces, has relieved and retired Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe, from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and as Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army with immediate effect.

"And: In terms of section 104 (3) of the Constitution, appoints Lieutenant General (Rtd) Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe as Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture with immediate effect".