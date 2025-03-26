Nigeria, Spain Sign MOU to Consolidate Ties

26 March 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

Nigeria and Spain have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on political consultations, establishing a mechanism for regular dialogue to advance areas of mutual interest and consolidate cooperation.

This was contained in a joint statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain, José Manuel Albares and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, on Tuesday.

The two ministers held a working meeting aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations between both countries within the framework of the Spain-Africa Strategy 2025-2028, on Tuesday, in Madrid.

Nigeria is a strategic partner for Spain in West Africa, a region of special priority within the Spain-Africa Strategy.

Likewise, Spain is a strategic partner for Nigeria and a key ally within the European Union, playing an active role in promoting stronger relations between the EU and the African continent.

In this context, both Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration in various fields, including economic development, security, education, energy, and the fight against climate change.

They also discussed the regional situation, particularly in the Sahel and West Africa, highlighting the importance of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as a key player in regional stability and development.

Additionally, they exchanged views on other challenges facing the continent.

On international affairs, the ministers shared their concerns regarding the situations in Gaza and Ukraine, reaffirming their commitment to peace, stability, and respect for international law.

Both Ministers agreed that this visit represents a significant step in deepening relations between Spain and Nigeria.

They reiterated their commitment to continuing close cooperation for the benefit of their peoples and the strengthening of Africa-Europe relations.

