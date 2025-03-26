Liberia Reaffirms Commitment to End Tuberculosis On World TB Day 2025

Paynesville — Liberia has reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating tuberculosis (TB), with government officials, healthcare practitioners, and civil society representatives gathering at Paynesville City Hall on Monday, March 24 to commemorate World TB Day.

The event highlighted the nation's collective effort to combat the ongoing TB health challenge, under the theme "Yes, We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver."

Organized by the Ministry of Health with support from partners such as The Global Fund, WHO, and Plan International Liberia, the event saw participation from students, healthcare professionals, and political figures.

A key moment included the reading of a presidential proclamation by Patrick W. Bucha Jr., Student Council President at Elizabeth Croco Memorial High School, which emphasized the government's determination to tackle TB in the country.

Globally, TB continues to be a pressing health issue, with 10.8 million people contracting the disease in 2023, leading to 1.25 million deaths. Liberia, classified among the 30 countries with the highest TB burden, reported 7,447 TB cases in 2023. Additionally, the country identified 156 cases of multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB), with 81% of patients receiving treatment.

In his proclamation, President Boakai S. declared March 24 as World TB Day, calling for national awareness, increased investment, and strong health interventions to combat the disease.

The event also marked the appointment of First Lady Kartumu Boakai as Liberia's National TB Champion. While she was unable to attend, she pledged her commitment to raising awareness and securing funding for the TB fight.

"As National TB Champion, my goal is to ensure that every Liberian has access to necessary healthcare. The fight against TB demands unity, commitment, and determination," she stated.

The First Lady's office acknowledged the contributions of The Global Fund, WHO, and Plan International Liberia in strengthening the country's healthcare system. During the event, it was highlighted that significant progress has been made, including the deployment of digital X-ray machines and GeneXpert diagnostic tools across all counties and an increase in TB treatment centers from 277 in 2018 to 370 today.

The Global Fund also presented 50 Olympus microscopes to improve TB detection, emphasizing the need for continued efforts to address challenges such as stigma, misinformation, and inadequate funding.

Liberia's Chief Medical Officer, Catherine T. Cooper, stressed the importance of raising awareness to prevent the spread of TB.

"Many individuals with TB remain unaware of their condition and continue to transmit the disease. We must act decisively, reaffirm our commitment, and sustain our investments to address TB as a significant public health threat," she urged.

The WHO highlighted the severe TB burden in Africa, which experiences 2.5 million new cases and 404,000 deaths annually. Miriam Murray, Country Director of Plan International Liberia, reinforced her organization's commitment to supporting Liberia's TB eradication efforts, stressing the importance of health equity and youth involvement.