Nigeria: Tinubu Signs South-West, South-South Development Commission Bills

President Bola Tinubu has signed the South-west Development Commission (SWDC) Bill and South-south Development Commission (SSDC) Bill into law.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this during plenary on Tuesday.

With the president's assent to the two bills, all six geo-political zones now have dedicated development commissions.

"Just to inform distinguished senators that Mr President has assented to the remaining regional development bills, the South-west Development Commission Bill and the South-south Development Commission Bill. We now have all the developmental commissions legally in existence," Mr Akpabio said.

The Senate also commended President Tinubu for signing the bills establishing the commissions into law.

The established regional commissions are tasked with enhancing infrastructure, economic growth, and social welfare within their respective regions.

Mr Akpabio expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his cooperation with the National Assembly.

He said the commissions would create more jobs for Nigerians and facilitate grassroots development.

"We thank the president. We are grateful for his cooperation. We are grateful for creating jobs. We are also grateful to have taken development to the grassroots level," he added.

Legislative journey of the Development Commission Bills

The SWDC Bill was passed by the Senate in September 2024 with majority support before being transmitted to the House of Representatives for concurrence. It was sponsored by Ogun East Senator, Gbenga Daniel.

Similarly, the SSDC Bill was passed in October 2024 and forwarded to the House of Representatives. The bill was sponsored by Cross-River South Senator, Asuquo Ekpenyong.

These new commissions join the North-west Development Commission (NWDC) and the South-east Development Commission (SEDC), both of which were signed into law by President Tinubu in July 2024. Their respective boards have since been constituted and confirmed by the Senate.

The NWDC was sponsored by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, while the SEDC was sponsored by Deputy Speaker, Ben Kalu.

Presidency applauds legislation

Basheer Lado, the special adviser to the President on Senate Matters, commended President Tinubu's leadership in signing the regional development bills and the Nigeria Anti-Doping Bill 2025.

Mr Lado, a former Kano Central senator between 2011 to 2015, described the move as a demonstration of the administration's commitment to inclusive governance and national development.

The presidential aide commended his principal in a statement issued shortly after the senate president announced the president's assent.

"These landmark legislations are a clear reflection of President Tinubu's relentless commitment to inclusive governance, equitable progress, and Nigeria's emergence as a global powerhouse. His Excellency has once again demonstrated that leadership is not merely about policies--it is about impact, legacy, and a deep-rooted dedication to uplifting every citizen.

"By signing into law the establishment of the South-west and South-south Development Commissions, President Tinubu has reaffirmed his role as a transformational leader who prioritises regional empowerment, economic expansion, and infrastructural excellence.

"Building on the foundation of his earlier assent to the South-east and South-west Development Commissions, it is evident that President Tinubu is deliberate in bringing development across all regions.

"These commissions will serve as catalysts for industrial growth, job creation, and social advancement--ensuring that every corner of Nigeria benefits from his administration's progressive vision. This is the mark of a true statesman--one who understands that a nation's strength lies in its ability to uplift all regions without bias," he added.

The presidential aide also noted that the Anti-Doping Bill before lawmakers aligns with global sports ethics by domesticating the UNESCO International Convention Against Doping in Sports.

"In the same vein, the Nigeria Anti-Doping Bill, 2025 is yet another bold step that solidifies Nigeria's commitment to fairness, excellence, and integrity in global sports. President Tinubu has once again positioned Nigeria as a nation of high ethical standards, ensuring that our athletes compete on the world stage with honor and credibility. By domesticating the UNESCO International Convention Against Doping in Sports, his administration has safeguarded the future of Nigerian sports, protecting our athletes from unfair practices while reinforcing our global reputation as a country that upholds integrity.

"This momentous occasion underscores President Tinubu's unmatched leadership--one that is proactive, decisive, and deeply attuned to the needs and aspirations of the Nigerian people. His ability to enact ground-breaking policies that foster unity, drive economic prosperity, and elevate our international standing speaks volumes of his unwavering dedication to national transformation."