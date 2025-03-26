Nigeria: Govt Pushes for Cold Chain Infrastructure to Boost Food Security

The Federal Government has affirmed commitment to strengthen cold chain infrastructure to enhance food security and reduce post-harvest losses in Nigeria.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, gave the commitment at the 7th West African Cold Chain Summit and Exhibition (WACCSE 2025) and the 10th Agrofood and Plastprintpack Nigeria exhibition held at the Landmark Conference Centre in Lagos yesterday.

Kyari highlighted the urgent need for innovative solutions to tackle climate change, economic uncertainties, and supply chain inefficiencies affecting the country's agricultural sector.

Declaring the exhibition open, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, noted that Nigeria is projected to become Africa's largest consumer market by 2050.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Secretary to the Lagos State Government, said: "This platform is not just an exhibition, it is a catalyst for innovation, technology, and investment in agro-processing, food production, packaging, and plastics.

"Lagos remains a hub for agribusiness, food processing, and manufacturing because of its strategic location, vibrant consumer market, and expanding industrial base."

He urged all the participants to seize the moment to forge partnerships, innovate solutions, and drive sustainable growth, not just for Lagos but for Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

In his opening remarks, German Consul General Weert Börner, noted that the number of Nigerians living in food insecurity grew in 2024 to more than 30 million people, adding however, that there are signs of improvement.

"In 2024, Nigeria's agricultural trade volume was by far the highest since several years. Even more importantly, exports. surpassed imports for the first time in years. Cocoa products, sesame and cashew nuts were the frontrunners in exports.

"Experts are projecting a growth rate for the Nigerian food market of about 10% per year from 2025 to 2030," he added.