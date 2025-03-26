Liberia: First Lady Kattumu Boakai Calls for Collective Fight Against TB

First Lady Kattumu Boakai, emphasizes a need for collective effort in the fight against tuberculosis (TB) in Liberia. Her call for unity and commitment suggests that tackling TB requires collaboration among government agencies, healthcare workers, international partners, and the public.

She echoed that with the right strategy and investment, the nation can achieve tremendous success, as she dedicated 50 Olympus microscope generously provided by Global Fund, to enhance laboratory diagnosis services.

She calls on all Liberians to take the right precautionary measures including early testing, proper treatment adherence and maintaining healthy living conditions. Ms Boakai gave the urge during remark at program marking World TB Day here.

The First Lady, who is the National TB Ambassador for Liberia, reaffirmed her role to improving the health and wellbeing of all citizens. She thanked the Ministry of Health and partners that have continued to support this cause, mentioning that TB remains a significant public health concern worldwide and even in Liberia today.

"While we have made great strive in the fight against this disease, much needs to be done; ending TB is possible but this requires collective commitment and strategic investment and unwavering dedication to deliver on our promises." The First Lady stated.

According to the latest data from WHO, one life is lost every 78 seconds globally. The situation demands renewed commitment and sustained investments to end TB as a public threat on the continent and beyond

Despite Liberia TB Control Program significant strides in the fight against the deadly disease, yet there is more to do, according to WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged all member states, policymakers, health care providers, civil society and partners to step up, and act with urgency, to close the TB funding gap by increasing investments at national and international levels

Plan Liberia had also expressed readiness relatively with the Government of Liberia and will continue to pledge unwavering support to enhance efforts end tuberculosis, HIV, and malaria in Liberia.

Miriam Murray, Country Director of Plan International Liberia emphasized tirelessly efforts to combat TB continue and that all should be committed at all times to combat anything that stops or interferes with the development of the young people, women, girls, and the communities.

"TB presents one of the world's health challenges; its prevalence is high in Liberia and should be made a serious concern to ensure that everyone is onboard to end TB in Liberia", she said.

On March 24, 2025, the Ministry of Health (MoH) in Collaboration with partners celebrated World TB Day under the theme "Yes! We Can End TB - Commit - Invest - Deliver". Bringing together partners like WHO, Plan Liberia, The Global Fund, Partners in Health, Carter Center, among others. Also in attendance were students from Montserrado County. The program, which began with a parade from the premises of the Ministry of Health in Congo Town, was held at the Paynesville City Hall. Editing by Jonathan Browne