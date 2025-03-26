Nigeria: Ibedc to Sue Over Allegations of Sacking 3,000 Employees

26 March 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Adeola Badru

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has announced it will pursue legal action in response to allegations that it has terminated 3,000 employees.

The company strongly refuted these claims, clarifying that its total staff strength is approximately 2,500.

IBEDC viewed the spread of misinformation as a deliberate and malicious attempt to damage its reputation.

In a statement made available to Vanguard by the Coordinating Head, Corporate Services of IBEDC, Angela Olanrewaju, the company is currently "actively supporting the resolution of the ongoing third-party outsourcing (PIPILL) issue with the Oyo State branch of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC."

She emphasised the company's commitment to providing exceptional service and continuously implementing measures to enhance value across its franchise areas.

Olanrewaju also expressed appreciation for the Federal Ministry of Labour's efforts in facilitating discussions among stakeholders, commending the professionalism demonstrated throughout the ongoing mediation process.

She stated, "The company acknowledges the professionalism exhibited during the mediation process, which remains ongoing. In light of the ongoing situation, IBEDC plans to take legal action to address the defamation."

Olanrewaju urged the Oyo State branch of the NLC to exercise patience during this time and to refrain from actions that could disrupt operations.

She warned that such actions "would only impede our ability to provide uninterrupted power supply to businesses and residents in Oyo State and its environs."

The company, however, said it aimed to protect its reputation while continuing to focus on delivering reliable electricity services to its customers.

