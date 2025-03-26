Nigeria: Troops Arrest Two Suspects Over Killing of Catholic Priest

26 March 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Troops of the special military task force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), have arrested two suspected killers of Rev. Fr Sylvester Okechukwu.

This is contained in a statement issued by Maj. Samson Zhakom, the media officer of OPSH, on Wednesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okechukwu, a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Kafachan, Kaduna State, was abducted on March 4, at about 9:15 p.m.

Okechukwu, who was abducted at his residence in Tachira, Kaura Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, was later found dead on March 5.

Zhakom said that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday following a raid troops conducted in a settlement in the Warsa-Piti community of Lere LGA in the state.

"The suspects were arrested following a raid on the prime suspect's hideout located at a Ruga settlement in Warsa-Piti community, Lere LGA of Kaduna State.

"During the preliminary investigation, the prime suspect, a 33-year-old man, confessed to having been contracted by another man, living in the same house with the slain priest, to kidnap him.

"Troops in a follow-up operation arrested the suspect at Agwan Sarki, Tachira, in Kaura LGA.

"The suspects are in custody undergoing further interrogation," he said.

The media officer said that investigations were still ongoing to unravel the whereabouts of the remaining persons who participated in the heinous crime. (NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.