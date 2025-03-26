Liberia: Kuoh Condemned for Arrest, Intimidation of Football Stakeholders

Cassell Anthony Kuoh, a presidential aspirant in the 2026 Liberia Football Association (LFA) elections, is facing widespread condemnation following the recent arrest and jailing of prominent football enthusiast J. Melton Yoko.

The Coalition Against Fraud, a civil society group, issued a strong statement criticizing Kuoh's action, describing it as an attempt to silence critical voices questioning his eligibility to contest for the LFA presidency.

Kuoh reportedly initiated a writ of arrest against Yoko--Chairperson of the LFA Montserrado County Sub-Association--during the Liberia vs. Tunisia match. The arrest stemmed from Yoko's alleged claim that Kuoh orchestrated a recent protest at the LFA headquarters by individuals believed to be members of the University of Liberia-based Student Unification Party (SUP).

During that protest, the group vandalized the LFA headquarters and assaulted employees, some of whom sustained injuries.

In its statement, the Coalition Against Fraud, through its Secretary General Victor Hayes, said Kuoh's decision to pursue the arrest during a major national football match was intended not only to embarrass and intimidate Yoko, but to bring the entire nation into public disrepute. Hayes emphasized that any resistance by Yoko could have sparked chaos at the stadium.

According to Hayes, Kuoh's past conviction and incarceration in the United States for defrauding people of millions of dollars should disqualify him from holding any leadership role in Liberian football.

"It is deeply troubling that an individual aspiring to lead Liberian football would resort to using the judicial system as a weapon to silence and intimidate stakeholders," Hayes said. "The alleged brazen display of vindictiveness and power abuse is a testament to Mr. Kuoh's unsuitability for football leadership in Liberia."

Hayes further noted that Kuoh's open confession to fraud and 419 activities in the U.S. should have rendered him unfit for any position of trust in Liberian football. "It is an indictment of the system that such an individual remains embedded within the country's football governance structure," he added.

"If Mr. Kuoh is this brazen in orchestrating the wrongful arrest of football stakeholders simply for allegedly criticizing his role in an incident at the LFA headquarters, it is terrifying to imagine how he would handle dissent if entrusted with the LFA presidency. Such actions signal a dictatorial and intolerant leadership style, lacking the maturity and democratic values required for the advancement of Liberian football."

The civil society group emphasized that Kuoh's actions violate established football protocols and ethical standards.

"Matters concerning football stakeholders should be handled through internal mechanisms--such as the Executive Committee of the LFA, the Disciplinary Committee, or the Liberia National Olympic Committee. Instead, Mr. Kuoh bypassed all these channels in favor of an impulsive and vindictive move--particularly on the day of a high-stakes international fixture," Hayes stated.

The Coalition Against Fraud decried the alleged abuse of power and intimidation tactics and called on all football stakeholders to reject any attempt by Kuoh to ascend to the LFA presidency.

"His conduct is a stark reminder of the dangers of entrusting Liberian football to individuals with questionable integrity and authoritarian tendencies," the group declared.

They urged stakeholders to remain vigilant and united in opposing Kuoh's alleged egotistical ambitions, which they said threaten the sanctity and democratic values of the sport.

"We stand firmly in solidarity with the Liberia Football Association and all other stakeholders subjected to intimidation. Football in Liberia must be led by individuals with integrity, vision, and a true commitment to the sport--not by those who seek to manipulate legal and administrative systems for personal vendettas," the group stated.