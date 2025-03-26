Liberia: Government Suspends Poro and Sande Traditional Activities Nationwide

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has announced a nationwide suspension of all Poro and Sande traditional activities, effective from April 30, 2025, through January 2026.

The decision, according to Internal Affairs Minister Francis Nyumalin, is intended to strike a balance between preserving Liberia's rich cultural heritage and prioritizing national development, particularly education.

Minister Nyumalin said the move follows a mandate from the National Traditional Council of Chiefs and Elders, which seeks to regulate traditional practices in line with broader development goals.

As part of the directive, all traditional initiation activities will be halted, and all existing traditional coordinators' posts across the country will be dissolved. The selection of new coordinators will be decentralized, with county-level recommendations from the Traditional Council submitted through local Superintendents to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"The government is committed to upholding our cultural values while ensuring education remains a top priority," Minister Nyumalin said. "This suspension gives us the opportunity to assess and realign traditional activities in a way that protects the interests of our people, especially young boys and girls."

He warned that anyone found in violation of the suspension will face strict penalties, adding that the government will collaborate with local authorities to ensure full compliance.

The suspension of Poro and Sande societies has long been a subject of national debate. While some human rights advocates and educators have praised the decision as a step toward safeguarding children's rights and promoting education, others--particularly traditional leaders--have expressed concern over the potential erosion of cultural identity.