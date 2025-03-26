Liberia: Government Suspends Poro and Sande Traditional Activities Nationwide

26 March 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Nyantee S. Togba

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has announced a nationwide suspension of all Poro and Sande traditional activities, effective from April 30, 2025, through January 2026.

The decision, according to Internal Affairs Minister Francis Nyumalin, is intended to strike a balance between preserving Liberia's rich cultural heritage and prioritizing national development, particularly education.

Minister Nyumalin said the move follows a mandate from the National Traditional Council of Chiefs and Elders, which seeks to regulate traditional practices in line with broader development goals.

As part of the directive, all traditional initiation activities will be halted, and all existing traditional coordinators' posts across the country will be dissolved. The selection of new coordinators will be decentralized, with county-level recommendations from the Traditional Council submitted through local Superintendents to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"The government is committed to upholding our cultural values while ensuring education remains a top priority," Minister Nyumalin said. "This suspension gives us the opportunity to assess and realign traditional activities in a way that protects the interests of our people, especially young boys and girls."

He warned that anyone found in violation of the suspension will face strict penalties, adding that the government will collaborate with local authorities to ensure full compliance.

The suspension of Poro and Sande societies has long been a subject of national debate. While some human rights advocates and educators have praised the decision as a step toward safeguarding children's rights and promoting education, others--particularly traditional leaders--have expressed concern over the potential erosion of cultural identity.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.