Liberia: Govt Suspends Poro, Sande Practices Nationwide Until 2026

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, in a bid to address growing concerns over unregulated traditional practices, has announced a nationwide suspension of all activities related to Poro and Sande societies, effective April 30, 2025.

The decision, made in consultation with the National Council of Chiefs, aims to curb illegal practices, prevent forced initiation of minors, and ensure that cultural practices do not interfere with children's education.

At a press conference held on March 25, 2025, Minister of Internal Affairs F. Sakila Nyumalin, Sr. explained the rationale behind the suspension, emphasizing the government's commitment to preserving Liberia's cultural heritage while regulating traditional practices.

"We stand for the promotion of positive traditional and cultural practices, and our Chief Executive, President Boakai, attaches great importance to our culture," Minister Nyumalin stated. "However, over the past year, we've received numerous complaints from across the country about the growing concerns surrounding the Poro and Sande societies."

During the press conference, Minister Nyumalin outlined several key decisions approved by the National Council of Chiefs following extensive consultations. The primary decision is to suspend all activities associated with the Poro and Sande societies across the country until January 2026.

"We have decided that all Poro and Sande activities are suspended until January 2026. This includes any ongoing ceremonies or initiations," Minister Nyumalin announced. "We have also set a firm deadline. By April 30, 2025, all existing societies must release any children who have been initiated."

The suspension comes as part of a broader effort to address what the government describes as the proliferation of unregulated activities related to these traditional societies. In addition to the suspension, a structural overhaul of cultural leadership is also being implemented.

"All existing cultural leaders, including those designated as cultural superintendents, are hereby dissolved with immediate effect," Nyumalin stated. "We will be appointing new coordinators for each county through the office of the county superintendents. These coordinators will work directly with the Ministry of Internal Affairs to ensure that the implementation of traditional practices is regulated and in line with national guidelines."

The minister acknowledged several alarming trends that have emerged within the traditional societies, particularly the initiation of children below the appropriate age for commercial purposes. Minister Nyumalin noted that these practices, often conducted without proper authorization or oversight, have disrupted the educational development of many children.

"Children, far below the appropriate age, are being initiated into these societies purely for commercial reasons. This is a matter of great concern," Minister Nyumalin said. "Initiating children without their consent is unacceptable, and we must regulate how these activities are carried out. We will ensure that initiation is done in a responsible and ethical manner, with children being educated in parallel with these practices."

The issue of children being kept in traditional bush schools during school months, thus missing out on formal education, has also been a major concern. The suspension aims to address this educational disruption.

"There must be a clear-cut policy to ensure that traditional practices do not interfere with formal education," Nyumalin explained. "As much as we value our traditions, we cannot afford to have children missing school. Education is paramount, and our society cannot progress without it."

To bring order to the practice of traditional societies, Minister Nyumalin outlined a plan to develop and enforce regulations governing traditional practices. This will be done in close collaboration with the National Council of Chiefs, who are set to meet in April 2025 to finalize the regulations.

"We are committed to working closely with the chiefs to formulate clear regulations for the Poro and Sande societies. We will meet with them in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, on April 11, 2025, to discuss the rules and regulations. Afterward, they will return to consult with their local communities to ensure that everyone has a voice in this process," Nyumalin said.

The new regulations will include guidelines on initiation practices, the timing of traditional ceremonies, and the management of cultural events. The government aims to ensure that these practices align with national laws while protecting the rights of children and preserving Liberia's cultural identity.

Another issue raised during the consultation was the use of traditional practices to disrupt economic activities, particularly in concession areas. Minister Nyumalin addressed concerns that individuals using the name of traditional societies were blocking concession operations, halting the progress of businesses and affecting the country's economy.

"There have been instances where individuals, under the guise of traditional practices, have gone to concession areas and disrupted operations," Minister Nyumalin said. "This is completely unacceptable. From now on, we are giving strict instructions to all chiefs to ensure that such disruptions are not tolerated. Traditional authorities will never again be allowed to interfere with business operations."

The government's stance is that business and traditional practices must coexist without compromising each other. As a result, chiefs are now under directive to prevent bush master's from interfering with the work of businesses operating in Liberia.

The government's reforms will proceed with the immediate appointment of new cultural coordinators at the county level. These coordinators will play a critical role in ensuring that traditional practices comply with the new regulations.

"We have set a deadline for the new coordinators to be appointed, and they will work closely with the Ministry of Internal Affairs to ensure that traditional practices are implemented in a way that benefits the nation," Nyumalin emphasized.

The government will continue to work with chiefs and traditional leaders to ensure that the new regulations are effective and that cultural practices are respected within the boundaries of national laws.

"We believe that within the next eight months, we will be able to carry out these reforms effectively," the minister concluded. "By the end of the year, Liberia will have a clear, fair, and transparent framework for managing traditional practices, ensuring that our culture thrives while protecting the rights and education of our children."