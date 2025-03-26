Liberia: Nafaa Swims in 'U.S.$3.1m Debt'

National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) is burdened with US$3.1 million debt or outstanding arrears, including unpaid vendor contracts, unresolved income tax withholdings, labor court rulings favoring wrongfully dismissed staff, the entity's newly appointed Acting Director General, J. Cyrus Saygbe, has disclosed.

He also noted that there is an unverified bank balance of US$450,000, which is barely sufficient to cover staff salaries for March and April 2025.

Mr. Saygbe took over NaFAA following the suspension of Madam Emma Metieh Glassco, who was relieved "temporarily" by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai recently for allegations of financial and administrative inefficiencies.

Glasco has been accused in the past of lavishing NaFAA's resources at will. She was accused of funding the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change campaign activities during the 2023 presidential elections. She has also been accused of channeling huge sums of money in public relations-paying a select few Liberian journalists and talk-show hosts substantial amounts monthly to keep a favorable reputation in the public.

The suspension, announced over a month ago, is pending an investigation by the Ministry of Justice and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC). The decision, which takes immediate effect, follows a recommendation from the NaFAA Board of Directors citing managerial and financial inefficiencies.

Many believe these reported clandestine activities might have contributed to the huge debts that the entity has incurred.

However, DG Saygbe has unveiled an ambitious reform agenda aimed at enhancing financial transparency, strengthening stakeholder engagement, and driving sustainable fisheries management.

Delivering his inaugural address at NaFAA's headquarters on March 24, 2025, Mr. Saygbe underscored the agency's pivotal role in Liberia's economic growth and food security.

To tackle these financial hurdles, the new NaFAA DG announced decisive measures, including engaging the General Auditing Commission for a comprehensive financial review and Partnering with the Civil Service Agency to conduct personnel and payroll audits.

Additionally, he said, there will be a resumption of tax remittances to the Liberia Revenue Authority and NASSCORP while negotiating outstanding liabilities.

"We must leave the past behind and work together to ensure transparency and accountability in our operations," Saygbe urged his colleagues.

The Acting Director General highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project-LSMFP, a World Bank-funded initiative, and assured stakeholders that discussions are underway for a follow-up project to sustain and expand current interventions.

He further outlined plans for strategic collaborations with international partners such as the OPEC Fund for International Development, the European Union, and the Governments of Norway, Sweden, and Egypt.

These partnerships, according to him, will support aquaculture development, hatchery outsourcing, and fish breeding programs, positioning Liberia's fisheries sector for long-term growth.

Saygbe also reaffirmed NaFAA's commitment to attracting private sector investment in industrial fish processing facilities.

"This will create job opportunities for graduates of the University of Liberia's Fisheries Department and drive economic expansion," he noted.

As Liberia currently holds the Presidency of the Fisheries Committee for the West Central Gulf of Guinea (FCWC), Saygbe pledged to strengthen regional partnerships with Benin, Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d'Ivoire.

He also reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to ATLAFCO, the Arab and African Coastal States of the Atlantic Ocean, emphasizing regional cooperation as a cornerstone of Liberia's fisheries strategy.

In a move to foster workplace unity and motivation, Saygbe introduced new staff initiatives, including a "Pause and Reflect" day in May 2025, and an Annual Staff Recognition event.

"The future of Liberia's fisheries and aquaculture is bright. With dedication, unity, and visionary leadership, we will achieve remarkable success," he declared.

The event was attended by representatives from the European Union, Heads of Government Ministries and Agencies, Civil Society Organizations, and key development partners, demonstrating broad support for NaFAA's renewed vision.