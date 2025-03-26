West Africa: Ecowas Delegation Meets Majority Bloc Speaker Koon, Others

The high-level ECOWAS delegation finally met with the Majority Bloc's Speaker, Richard Nagbe Koon and members of Liberia's House of Representatives on Tuesday, March 25, after the Speaker had initially refused to meet with the team the day before.

The meeting focused on recent developments at the Capitol, particularly the leadership transition and ongoing legislative challenges.

The Majority Speaker and lawmakers presented a file detailing key step in the removal of embattled Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa, as well as the dissolution and reconstitution of House committees.

Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, leading the ECOWAS delegation, clarified that they were not in Liberia for mediation but emphasized that Liberia's issues must be resolved by Liberians themselves.

Rep. Koon reaffirmed his commitment to transparency and collaboration with lawmakers, stressing the importance of resolving the impasse for stability and effective governance. He also expressed gratitude for ECOWAS' role in fostering dialogue and unity among lawmakers.

The meeting was held at the office designated for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, with ECOWAS highlighting the importance of maintaining strong partnerships for good governance.