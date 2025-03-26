West Africa: Ecowas Delegation Meets Majority Bloc Speaker Koon, Others

26 March 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The high-level ECOWAS delegation finally met with the Majority Bloc's Speaker, Richard Nagbe Koon and members of Liberia's House of Representatives on Tuesday, March 25, after the Speaker had initially refused to meet with the team the day before.

The meeting focused on recent developments at the Capitol, particularly the leadership transition and ongoing legislative challenges.

The Majority Speaker and lawmakers presented a file detailing key step in the removal of embattled Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa, as well as the dissolution and reconstitution of House committees.

Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, leading the ECOWAS delegation, clarified that they were not in Liberia for mediation but emphasized that Liberia's issues must be resolved by Liberians themselves.

Rep. Koon reaffirmed his commitment to transparency and collaboration with lawmakers, stressing the importance of resolving the impasse for stability and effective governance. He also expressed gratitude for ECOWAS' role in fostering dialogue and unity among lawmakers.

The meeting was held at the office designated for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, with ECOWAS highlighting the importance of maintaining strong partnerships for good governance.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.