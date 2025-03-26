Liberia's Vice President Jeremiah Koung Applauds National Team

The Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Jeremiah Kpan Koung, has paid a courtesy visit to congratulate the national men's football team of Liberia for their success at the just ended World Cup Qualifiers with São Tomé and Principe.

The Liberia Men's Football team defeated the Os Verde-Amarelos of the São Tomé and Principe 2-1 in full-time at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium in Paynesville on March 24.

"Congratulations to you again, I am happy to be here, and I would like to say thank you," the Vice President told the players. "[For the] Tunisia game, I was on the field, and I watched you play. "I think if you guys play together over time, The Lonestar will fly even higher,"

The Vice President conveyed his gratitude to the coaches for their dedication and hard work in enhancing the national team. He encouraged them to foster unity among the teams.

Vice President Koung observed the players' spirited attitude, even after their defeat to Tunisia, but he expressed general satisfaction with their win against São Tomé and Principe. In recognition of their efforts, he awarded them US$10,000 as a token of appreciation, during his visit.

"Let's bring the 80's back, when Lonestar used to play and everybody was excited ... and the field was crowded, everyone waving their flags.

"This team, I believe, they can do it."

Under the guidance of coach Thomas Kojo, the team secured its first victory on Monday. Liberia commenced their World Cup Qualifier in group H with a 1-0 defeat at home to Malawi, followed by a hard-earned point against Equatorial Guinea. Subsequently, Liberia fought to a 1-1 draw while away at Namibia and triumphed over São Tomé and Principe with a 1-0 victory away.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, Liberia suffered a home defeat, this time against Tunisia with a score of 1-0. They then successfully won the second leg against São Tomé and Principe, bringing their total points in the group H standings to 10, where they currently occupy the third position.

Liberia vs São Tomé and Príncipe

From the outset, Liberia's aggressive pressing tactic had São Tomé and Principe on the back foot. The first goal came swiftly when Nicolas Andrew converted an aquabiotic kick, neatly tucking it away after a flurry of deflections in the penalty area.

In the first half, Bryant Farkarlun launched a powerful header into the visiting team's net, giving Liberia an early advantage. However, just before halftime, the visitors managed a spectacular goal, leaving the score at 2-1 in favor of Liberia as they headed into the break.

Following the halftime interval, the Liberia Lone Star team momentarily relaxed their intensity, presenting their opponents with opportunities that could have altered the outcome of the match.

Later in the game, Coach Thomas Kojo made strategic substitutions, bringing on Edward Ledlum along with Jegbay Kenneh and Sabastin Teclar.

This emphatic win marked Liberia's first triumph in a three-home match sequence since their encounter with Togo during the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers in 2024.

Liberia Lonestar now turns their focus to their September clash with Tunisia in Tunis as Liberia aim to take a big step towards qualification for the 2026 World Cup.