Zimbabwe/Nigeria: Warriors Out to Stun Super Eagles

THE Warriors' fading 2026 World Cup dream faces its toughest test yet when they take on continental giants Nigeria in a must-win qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo this evening.

Kick-off is at 6pm.

Rooted at the bottom of Group C with just three points - seven adrift of leaders South Africa with five matches to go - the Warriors must beat Nigeria in the sweltering Akwa Ibom heat to stay in the mix. It has been a rough qualifying campaign for Zimbabwe, who remain winless under three different coaches, including the current gaffer, Baltemar Brito's successor, Michael Nees.

His only result so far is a come-from-behind 2-2 draw against Benin in South Africa last Thursday.

Tonight, the Warriors must deliver their best, especially with Nigeria pulling out all the stops to create a raucous home advantage. The Super Eagles have pegged entry at just US$0,65 to fill the 30 000-seater stadium to capacity and are giving away 500 free replica jerseys to early fans.

Their goal is clear: rally maximum support as they try to close the four-point gap on leaders Bafana Bafana.

Coach Nees knows the challenge that awaits. He's under no illusions about the environment or Nigeria's intentions, but the German remains calm and optimistic.

"We are certainly looking forward to the game against Nigeria in this nice stadium. We are coming from a tough game against Benin. It was a really good contest. Now, halfway through the campaign, we face Nigeria - individually and by reputation, they're absolutely top class. They messed up their campaign at the beginning, and now there's a third coach (Finidi George) involved.

"They just won in Rwanda. They'll come with confidence, power, and the desire to turn their campaign around - but so will we. It's going to be an exciting game." He added: "We must perform to our maximum, no doubt. We expect a tough opponent who will give everything. We must accept that challenge.

"But we also have to give everything - and we will. The players must embrace the conditions - the climate, the tempo, everything - and enjoy it."

Nees is confident he has enough quality in his ranks to break down the Super Eagles.

"You mustn't be afraid of anything. There's no reason for that. We can play football. We've analysed our opponents. We've analysed our own game.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The players are prepared, and they must believe in themselves. There's no need for nerves. They've proven many times that they're very good players with strong character. I'm really looking forward to this game - it will be a proper football match.

"I don't know how many fans will be there - maybe 30 000 - but we're ready."

Nees is expected to make changes to the starting XI from the Benin match.

Walter Musona, who was an unused substitute in that game, could finally line up alongside his brother, Knowledge, in an international fixture.

Knowledge, who came out of a two-year retirement, marked his return with a fine goal to secure a point against Benin.

However, he didn't get to share the pitch with Walter, a local football hero who has twice been crowned Soccer Star of the Year in the past three years.

That may change tonight. Walter looks set to replace Khama Billiat, who missed Sunday's training session with a bout of flu. Midfielder Tawanda Chirewa could also be drafted into the line-up in place of Prince Dube.

Probable Line-up: Washington Arubi, Emmanuel Jalai, Divine Lunga, Munashe Garananga, Gerald Takwara, Marshall Munetsi, Andy Rinomhota, Jordan Zemura, Walter Musona, Tawanda Chirewa, Knowledge Musona