Cameroon: UNHCR Applauds Cameroon's Inclusive Approach to Displacement and Calls for Increased Global Support

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, commends the Government of Cameroon for introducing a national framework to issue identity documents, including biometric identity cards to refugees.

Cameroon is home to more than 1.4 million forcibly displaced people, including nearly 1 million internally displaced persons and 430,000 refugees. In addition to serving as proof of identity, identity documents give displaced people access to essential services such as healthcare, education and employment, facilitating their integration and stability. Through these efforts, the country is making significant strides to address forced displacement by advancing inclusion efforts that pave the way for lasting solutions.

In February 2025, Cameroon introduced a national framework to issue identification documents, including residence permits and national disability cards. In collaboration with UNHCR, the Government is working to expand these efforts to guarantee that all refugees are recognized and included in society.

"We are proud of the results of our collaboration with the Government of Cameroon," said Yvette Muhimpundu, UNHCR Representative in Cameroon. "This decree is a testament to Cameroon's dedication to upholding the principles of the Global Compact on Refugees and ensuring that refugees have access to essential identification documents. The identity card is a lifesaving tool that enables forcibly displaced people to be acknowledged by the hosting authorities and access basic services such as education, health, finance, and banking to ensure their self-reliance."

Throughout the years, the government has introduced a number of initiatives to enhance refugee inclusion, including a biometric identification program that has already provided 25,000 refugees with legal identification. This will improve access to essential services and economic opportunities, offering a pathway to stability and self-reliance for forcibly displaced people.

For refugees like, 36-year-old Shelley Teckombi, who spent seven years in Cameroon without official documentation, the biometric ID card represents a lifeline to stability and opportunity. With this, Shelley who fled violence in the Central African Republic and has built a life in the Eastern community of Mandjou is now able to access education, jobs, healthcare, and travel around the region and country without fear of arrest.

Cameroon has made notable progress in improving the inclusion of forcibly displaced populations. However, the success of refugee inclusion is at risk without sustained international support. Continued funding is essential to bridge the financial gap and ensuring the long-term success of these initiatives. Without sufficient resources, refugees and IDPs will be deprived of the critical services needed for integration and self-reliance.

With global displacement at record levels, a coordinated response is essential. UNHCR's efforts to achieve lasting solutions to forcibly displaced persons require host governments' commitment and increased international support to assist those most affected.