Nigeria: Foundation Donates to Police Hospital

The Nasiru Haladu Foundation (NHD) donated various food items and antenatal kits to patients during a visit to the Muhammadu Buhari Police Hospital on Tuesday in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the foundation's visit to the National Hospital and Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja earlier on Monday.

The foundation's Chairperson, Nasiru Danu, said its humanitarian services at the hospitals were not its first. He said, "We have been doing this for some time."

The delegation to the hospital was led by Mr Danu, his wife, Amne Danu, and Ibrahim Mato, a board of trustee member.

Mr Danu said the choice of the Muhammadu Buhari Police Hospital was in recognition of the police's services to the nation. Most of the patients at the hospital were police officers and their relatives.

Stressing the police's crucial role in ensuring internal security, Mr Danu said no sacrifice is enough to compensate the officers.

Mr Danu said his foundation wants to build a strong partnership with the force.

Distribution of donations to patients and staff

The hospital's Head of Public Health, Solomon Tanko, received the delegation.

Members of the foundation's delegation and hospital staff went around the wards, distributing 50 cartons of food items to patients and maternity packages to mothers.

Mr Danu inquired about the patients' health conditions before presenting them with the gift items. He told some patients that the donations were part of Ramadan packages and wished them a quick recovery.

Staff and patients expressed appreciation

A police officer, Okparachi Chijoke, expressed his appreciation for the gesture.

Having no prior knowledge of the foundation, Mary Abobo, the midwife in charge of the hospital's Maternity, expressed surprise at its generosity.

"I am excited to know that such a foundation even exists. For your generosity and this act of kindness, I pray the Almighty God will reward you."

Mr Tanko, who received the delegation on behalf of the hospital's management, thanked the foundation for choosing the hospital.

"On behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the force medical officer, and the Medical Director of this hospital, we want to thank you."

He said the visit and gift would boost the morale of the patients and staff. He disclosed that most staff were police officers, while others included interns and corporate members.