Liberia Peacebuilding Office, With UNDP Support, Launches Peace and Reconciliation Dialogue in Grand Bassa, Lofa, Bong, and Grand Gedeh Counties

26 March 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christophina P. Nyanneh, Contributing Writer

Buchanan — The Liberia Peacebuilding Office, under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, with support from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), commenced a three-day Peace and Reconciliation Dialogue on Monday, March 24, 2025, in four electoral districts, beginning with Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County.

The dialogue aims to bring together key stakeholders, particularly traditional leaders from Lofa, Grand Gedeh, Grand Bassa, and Bong Counties, to identify and address existing conflicts that could hinder development in these regions.

In March 2024, the Liberia Peacebuilding Office conducted a Political Reconciliation Dialogue to break the cycle of violence, facilitate post-traumatic reconciliation, and sustain peace in the targeted counties.

Established in January 2009, the Liberia Peacebuilding Office plays a crucial role in supporting the government in the development and implementation of peace and reconciliation programs.

The ongoing dialogue, themed "Enhancing Peace, Reconciliation, and Social Cohesion Through Building Civic Trust and Fostering Reconciliation in Communities," runs from March to April 2025.

A key focus of the dialogue is fostering political and community cooperation, encouraging citizens and political actors to embrace peace and reconciliation for sustainable development. It also aims to explore strategies to maintain peace and ensure free, fair, and successful elections in 2029.

Speaking at the start of the dialogue, Assistant Minister for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, William Jallah, condemned the misuse of the Sande and Poro Societies, stating that such practices undermine Liberia's peace and stability.

According to Minister Jallah, traditional practices should not involve the forced initiation of minors and must not interfere with children's education or be used to harass or intimidate residents and development partners. He emphasized that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is instituting mechanisms to regulate cultural practices while ensuring the preservation of Liberia's cultural heritage and addressing related challenges.

Also speaking at the event, Liberia's Peace Ambassador, Eric Quaqua, urged residents, particularly leaders in Grand Bassa County, to refrain from violence and hate speech and to uphold the rule of law. He encouraged participants to utilize dialogue as a means of conflict resolution and peacebuilding.

Participants pledged to apply the knowledge gained from the Peace and Reconciliation Dialogues in fostering peace within their respective communities.

The dialogues are scheduled to take place in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County; Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County; Gbarnga, Bong County; and Foya, Lofa County.

The initiative has brought together representatives from civil society organizations, traditional and religious leaders, youth groups, persons with disabilities, women's groups, and the Joint Security, among others.

