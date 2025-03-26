Nigeria: Lagos Affirms Support to TASG) As Winners Emerge At Athletics Meets

Amidst excitement and cheers from parents, guardians, and supporters at the second season of The Athletics School Games (TASG), new stars have risen, and overall winners have been crowned at the one-day meet held at the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) Sports Complex in Lagos.

Sixteen schools, including eight primary and eight secondary institutions, competed in the Lagos State Athletics Association (LSAA)-sanctioned tournament, with officials from the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) overseeing the event.

The competition attracted a large crowd of parents, guardians, and school officials who turned out in full support of their teams. Despite the scorching sun, the athletes showcased their impressive skills in both track and field events.

At the end of the day, St. Saviour's School, Ikoyi, and Grange School, Lagos, topped the medal table in the primary and secondary categories, respectively.

In the primary school division, St. Saviour's dominated the relay events, amassing 214 points to claim the top prize. Grange School followed closely in second place with 213 points, while Lagos Preparatory and Secondary School secured third place with 152 points.

In the secondary school category, Grange School delivered a dominant performance, accumulating 655 points to claim first place. The International School Lagos (ISL) secured second place with 434 points, while Avi-Cenna International School finished third with 349 points.

Lekan Fatodu, Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), commended the organizers for the initiative and emphasized the Commission's continued support for TASG, noting that the event aligns with its talent discovery agenda.

Fatodu, represented by the Commission's Director of Sports Development, Nunayon Travih, stated, "This event provides a valuable opportunity to discover and nurture young athletes who will represent the state at the National Youth Games. The Lagos State Sports Commission is fully behind TASG because it focuses on talent development, which is a core aspect of our mission. We are pleased with the organization, and this is indeed a world-class event for the athletes. We need to continue supporting it."

Seun Akinbohun, the initiator of TASG, expressed satisfaction with the impressive turnout for the second season.

She highlighted that the tournament aims to foster both friendship and competition among participants.

"This year, we have about 912 participants, nearly three times the number from our inaugural edition last year. This growth is a testament to the success of our efforts. The ultimate goal is to help the children showcase their skills and, more importantly, revive track and field in Nigeria. At one point, Nigeria was a powerhouse at the Olympics, and we're determined to return to that level. Competitions like TASG are key to discovering and nurturing exceptional talent," she said.