Nigeria: Gov Makinde Backs SWG 2025, Calls for Sports-Driven Regional Renaissance

Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, has thrown his weight behind the highly anticipated South West Games 2025, underscoring its potential to transform sports development and reinforce inter-state cooperation in the region.

His endorsement comes as a significant boost to the tournament's momentum, further energizing stakeholders and reinforcing the tournament's position as a landmark sporting event in Nigeria's southwest geopolitical zone.

Governor Makinde made this declaration while hosting a delegation from the tournament's Organizing Committee at the Government House in Ibadan.

The delegation, led by the committee's President, Akogun Olanrewaju Alfred, sought the governor's support in ensuring the successful execution of the event.

In his remarks, Makinde extolled the initiative as a timely intervention in regional sports, describing it as a vehicle for talent discovery, economic prosperity, and social cohesion.

"The South West has always been a powerhouse in Nigerian sports, producing world-class athletes who have represented this country with distinction on the global stage," the governor stated, adding that the South West Games 2025 will consolidate this legacy opening fresh vistas for the next generation of champions. "If well put together, and the appropriate mechanisms are put in place to sustain it, the South West Games will become one of the region's most dependable investments in the dreams of our young athletes and the future of the southwest," he said.

Scheduled to take place from March 26 to 28, 2025, the South West Games is poised to be one of the largest sporting spectacles in recent times. With over 1,200 athletes and 120 officials expected to participate, the tournament will serve as a launchpad for emerging talents while also fostering cross-border camaraderie among the six southwestern states: Oyo, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti.

A key feature of the tournament is the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Southwest Alliance Games (BATSWAG) also featuring the under-18 category, which is specifically designed to provide structured exposure for budding athletes, ensuring they are nurtured and guided towards professional careers in sports and in line with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda for youth empowerment and sports development.

Governor Makinde emphasized that the youth-focused approach of the tournament aligns with his administration's broader vision of empowering young people through sports, education, and entrepreneurship. "Sports has a profound ability to unify people, transcend barriers, and ignite social progress," Makinde remarked. "Beyond medals and trophies, this event will instill discipline, teamwork, and ambition in our young athletes. It will equip participants with values that will serve them in all aspects of life."

The South West Games 2025 has already garnered significant backing from notable figures within the region. In addition to Governor Makinde's endorsement, the initiative has received support from Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke, as well as key traditional rulers, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Akogun Alfred, President of the Organizing Committee, hailed Makinde's endorsement as a significant milestone in the buildup to the games, acknowledging that his support would inspire confidence among other stakeholders. "Governor Makinde's alignment with this vision underscores the importance of what we are building," Alfred noted. "The South West Games seeks to create a lasting framework for sports excellence, youth engagement, and regional prosperity. With such committed leadership backing us, we are confident that this event will be remembered as a landmark in Nigerian sports history."