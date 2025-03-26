Nigeria: Tinubu to Flag Off 2025 NSF Unity Torch Movement

25 March 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will officially flag off the Unity Torch movement for the 2025 National Sports Festival (NSF), at a ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, March 25, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement released yesterday by the National Sports Commission (NSC).

The Commission described the Unity Torch as a symbol of peace and unity, emphasizing its significance in fostering national cohesion.

"The Unity Torch, which symbolises peace and unity, will be taken around the capitals of all states of the federation to herald the National Sports Festival and transmit the message of peace and brotherhood among the people of Nigeria," said the NSC.

The Festival, which is Nigeria's premier multi-sport event, will bring together athletes from across the country to compete in various sporting disciplines, promoting talent discovery, unity, and sportsmanship.

Recall that across the nation, zonal eliminations took place a few weeks ago, as State contingents jostled for slots to compete at the main event in May.

The National Sports Festival, originally scheduled for November 2024 and then January 2025, will finally take place from May 16-30, 2025, in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State.

