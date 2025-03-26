Nigeria: Odegbami Hails Arokodare's Super Eagles Call-Up

Segun Odegbami, Chairman of the International Sports Academy, has praised alumnus Tolu Arokodare following his recent call-up to the Super Eagles squad.

Odegbami, a former Green Eagles captain and 1980 African Nations Cup winner, gave the commendation during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that 24-year-old Arokodare trained at the International Sports Academy, Wasinmi, Ogun, before excelling at Belgian top-flight club, Genk FC.

Before his national team invitation by coach Eric Chelle, Arokodare scored 17 goals and provided five assists in 30 matches for Genk during the 2024/2025 season.

Arokodare made his Nigeria debut in the 75th minute against Rwanda in Kigali, where the Eagles won 2-0 in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Odegbami, who scored 23 goals in 47 appearances for Nigeria (1976-1981), lauded Arokodare's inclusion, tipping him for success with the Super Eagles.

"Arokodare, one of our students, was impressive during his time here. We have many players like him because we maintain high-quality standards.

"There are others at the academy who will also excel. Tolu's inclusion in the national team shows he is an exceptional talent.

"I believe more of our players will follow him into the national team. It's a great achievement for the academy and we're proud of him," Odegbami said.

Regarding Arokodare's future, Odegbami predicted continued success for the forward, noting his strong foundation from the academy and natural ability.

"Arokodare was always destined to go far. Though we didn't expect this level, we knew he had immense potential.

"He's strong, skilful and determined. I believe he'll thrive in the national team and make a significant impact in future matches.

"Tolu is a top scorer, with even greater individual skill than Osimhen. He can do more with the ball and will be a standout performer," he said.