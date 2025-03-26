Nigeria: How Students Revived Neglected Health Facility in Kwara

The Gbagede Basic Health Centre in Gamno, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, was recently a beehive of activities, for the first time in more than a decade.

The centre, which was meant to serve over 14 communities, had witnessed neglect from the people despite its closeness to the city.

Residents had resorted to private and other health facilities around the area to cater for their health needs over the alleged lack of drugs and attitudinal issues with some of the workers.

However, all that has changed, thanks to the efforts of 10 master's degree students of Al-Hikmah University, Ilọrin (Batch A) through a health outreach initiative.

The programme, which featured free screening and treatment for HIV, diabetes and blood pressure, among other medical conditions, attracted over 200 residents.

Speaking with the Daily Trust, one of the residents, Chief Olasunkade Hassan Kehinde, said this is the first time such an event will take place in the area, adding that it will reduce their health expenses and transportation to the city.

"Many of us had stopped using the Gbagede health centre due to a number of reasons but this initiative has changed all that.

"Our resolve now is to adopt this initiative and partner with the government to ensure the availability of drugs here," he said.

In his remarks, the overall chairman of the 14 communities in the area, Mr Omowunmi Timothy Abiodun, said after complaints by the nurses on lack of patronage, the students' initiative coincided with the desire of the community to revive the usage of the facility.

"We have identified the students' model, especially in the area of drug provision and we have resolved to take it from there to complement whatever the government is providing," he said.

Head of Department, Public Health, Al-Hikmah University, Buhari Abdulhafeez Oladimeji, said the outreach was organised by the master's students as one of the criteria to acquire their certificates.

He said the programme was strategically positioned in front of the health facilities to encourage people to patronise it henceforth.

"The idea behind the selection of this facility was preceded by a survey and meeting with stakeholders who identified the gaps leading to checking of the health records at the facility to know the most prevalent disease in this area. The information was now used to source the relevant drugs needed.

"They were able to harvest drugs and resources from pharmaceutical companies, laboratories and health sector workers amongst others for nearly all ailments rather than tasking themselves.

"We are very happy about the impact of these interventions through testimonies of the beneficiaries," he stated.