Nigeria: Minister Donates Solar-Powered Water Facility to NYSC Camp

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Joseph Utsev, has commissioned a newly constructed solar-powered water facility at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Kubwa, Abuja, to provide thousands of Corps members with reliable access to clean water.

The commissioning, which took place on Saturday, was part of the activities marking the 2025 World Water Day celebrations.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Utsev emphasised the importance of sustainable water management and sanitation, aligning with this year's World Water Day theme, "Glacier Preservation."

While acknowledging that Nigeria does not have glaciers, he pointed out that the effects of glacial melt such as rising sea levels and extreme weather events, impact the country.

He expressed optimism that the newly installed water facility would not only improve water access at the NYSC camp but also promote better hygiene practices, in line with the Federal Government's Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet campaign.

Prof. Utsev reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing water infrastructure in communities that need it most. He also called on stakeholders, including NYSC officials and Corps members, to take ownership of the facility and use it responsibly, stressing that sustainable water management is a shared responsibility.

Speaking on behalf of the NYSC, the director-general, Brigadier General O. Nafiu, represented by the deputy director of Planning, Research, and Statistics, Alhaji Jikamshi Abdullahi, expressed gratitude to the ministry for the initiative.

He noted that the facility would significantly improve living conditions at the camp and serve as a testament to effective collaboration between government agencies.

The NYSC DG urged Corps members and camp officials to ensure the proper maintenance of the facility, highlighting the critical role of clean water in health, productivity, and national development.

The commissioning ceremony followed a sensitisation walk held on March 21, from Eagle Square to the NTA Headquarters in Abuja, as part of activities leading up to World Water Day.