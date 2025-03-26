Liberia: Liba Wants APM Deal Reviewed, Engagement With Private Sector

Monrovia — The Liberia Business Association (LIBA) is calling on the Government of Liberia to revisit its concession agreement with APM Terminals, citing mounting challenges faced by Liberian businesses at the Freeport of Monrovia.

Mr. Dominic Nimely, Chairperson on Trade and Commerce at LIBA, told reporters Monday that while the government's decision to review the Container Tracking Note (CTN) agreement is commendable, similar attention must be given to the terms governing APM Terminals' operations.

"While we appreciate the government's move on the CTN, we believe it is equally prudent to reassess the APM Terminals agreement, which continues to pose serious constraints for Liberian-owned businesses," Nimely stated.

He also expressed disappointment over the lack of engagement between the Boakai administration and the private sector, noting that President Joseph Boakai has yet to meet with LIBA officials since assuming office.

"The private sector is the engine of economic growth. It is unfortunate that we have not had the opportunity to sit with the President to discuss the pressing issues facing Liberian entrepreneurs," he said. "We believe direct dialogue can pave the way for meaningful solutions."

Mr. Nimely further raised alarm over increasing reports that the Chinese Embassy in Monrovia is denying visa applications from Liberian business institutions seeking to travel to China for goods procurement. He called on the Liberian government to intervene urgently, stressing that the issue is disrupting the flow of trade and affecting the local economy.

"Many of our local entrepreneurs depend on China for their merchandise. The continued denial of visa applications is hurting their businesses and by extension, the economy. The government must step in and engage the Chinese Embassy on this matter," Nimely urged.

He concluded by reaffirming LIBA's willingness to partner with the Boakai administration in fostering a more enabling environment for Liberian businesses, adding that a thriving private sector is critical to national recovery.