West Africa: Liberia, S/Leone Deepen Cooperation for Modernized Customs Procedures

Monrovia — The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has reaffirmed its leadership in customs modernization and best practices by hosting a high-level benchmarking visit from the National Revenue Authority (NRA) of Sierra Leone. The study visit allowed the Sierra Leonean delegation to gain insights into LRA's advanced customs administration, operational strategies, and enforcement mechanisms.

As part of its commitment to regional cooperation, the LRA shared key aspects of its customs framework, including integrated border management, revenue collection processes, anti-smuggling measures, and its command structure. These knowledge-sharing engagements are designed to strengthen cross-border trade facilitation and security within the Mano River Union.

During the visit, the NRA delegation toured LRA Customs offices in Paynesville and major border posts, including Bo Waterside and Mano River Town. At each location, LRA officials provided hands-on demonstrations of customs procedures, risk management techniques, and compliance enforcement strategies. The discussions centered on border security, trade facilitation, and intelligence sharing.

Speaking at the closing session, LRA Assistant Customs Commissioner for Ports Operations, Edwin F. Kendema, commended the NRA Sierra Leone delegation for choosing the LRA as a model for customs best practices. "This visit underscores the importance of continuous knowledge exchange in customs administration. The LRA remains committed to sharing its expertise with regional partners to enhance border security, trade facilitation, and revenue mobilization," Kendema stated.

John B. Amara, Assistant Commissioner for Border Management and Control at the NRA Customs Administration of Sierra Leone, expressed appreciation for the LRA's openness in sharing operational insights. "This engagement has been invaluable. The knowledge gained here will strengthen our customs administration, improve compliance enforcement, and enhance trade facilitation between our two nations," Amara remarked.

The visit was part of ongoing cooperation between Liberia and Sierra Leone to enhance customs-to-customs collaboration, intelligence sharing, and compliance enforcement along shared borders. The LRA has previously played a pivotal role in strengthening Sierra Leone's customs capacity, particularly through the implementation and operational support of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA).

This engagement follows previous high-level meetings, including the 2022 Liberia-Sierra Leone-Guinea Customs Meeting in Conakry, which laid the foundation for improved border security and intelligence sharing within the region.

The NRA Sierra Leone delegation included John B. Amara, Assistant Commissioner for Border Control and Management; Ibrahim B. Turay, Assistant Director for Legal and Corporate Affairs; Munjiru Kallon, Manager, Jendema Border Crossing Point; Matin Farmer, Assistant Revenue Officer, Gbalamuya Crossing Point; and Sahr A.K. Lamin, Manager, Public Affairs & Tax Education.

The LRA has also hosted benchmarking visits from other regional revenue authorities, including the Nigerian Customs Service and the Customs Administration of The Gambia Revenue Authority. These engagements further cement LRA's position as a leader in customs modernization and knowledge-sharing in West Africa.

Moving forward, the LRA remains committed to deepening regional cooperation through digitalization, enhanced border efficiency, and strengthened customs law enforcement to promote economic growth and trade facilitation.