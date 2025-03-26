Liberia: 'Fake Doctor' Arrested in Monrovia After Surgery Leads to Man's Death

Sam Wolobah, an Operating Room (OR) Technician, has been arrested in Monrovia for impersonating a medical doctor and performing surgery that resulted in the death of 30-year-old Samuel P. Kollie.

The Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC) announced on Monday the closure of Lofa Medic Services Clinic in Neezoe, Jacob Town, following allegations of medical malpractice tied to Kollie's death.

Preliminary findings from the LMDC investigation revealed that Wolobah, who served as the clinic's administrator, falsely presented himself as a licensed doctor despite only being trained as an OR Technician. He allegedly performed the surgery that led to Kollie's tragic death.

In response to the findings, the LMDC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice, ordered the clinic's closure and referred Wolobah to the Liberia National Police (LNP) for criminal investigation.

The LMDC expressed gratitude for the support from the Ministry of Justice's Public Safety Department and reiterated its commitment to eliminating unqualified practitioners from the healthcare system.

"We are working tirelessly to ensure that only qualified professionals serve in Liberia's healthcare sector," said James-Emmanuel D. Cole, Jr., a representative of the LMDC.

The LMDC's efforts are part of a broader initiative to maintain the integrity and safety of medical services in Liberia.