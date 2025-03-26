Liberia: Public Works Ministry Urged to Clarify New Corruption Claim

On the heel of latest allegation from Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe, that vendors are awarded contracts by the Ministry of Public Works and the Ministry in return gets vehicles from those vendors, a trained anti-corruption personnel and now a Commissioner at the Independent National Human Rights Commission (INHRC) has urged the Works Ministry to clarify this allegation.

"I didn't get any response from the ministry on this. I hope my brother and friend take this seriously and respond to it. In anti-corruption work, perception of corruption can't be ignored," said Atty. Mohammed El-dust Fahnbulleh in a statement.

Commissioner Fahnbulleh indicated that it's in the best interest of the Ministry and Minister R. Layfette Giddings in particular, to address this matter.

According to him, if this allegation is false, the Ministry has remedy, adding that the Ministry's failure to address this will lead the public to give credence to the Senator's allegation.

Minister Giddings has also been accused by Senator Snowe of riding a luxurious vehicle that cost US$45K Liberian taxpayers' money.

But Commissioner Fahnbulleh believes that Giddings should not be held for the violation, because he (Giddings) inherited the vehicle.

"He is not liable for any wrong. However, the Senator should direct his energy to inviting the former minister Collins to appear or send him to LACC instead."

"Does Senator Snow have the right to flag the issue? Yes, in keeping with his oversight jurisdiction but regrettably, not now. He presided over the committee when the former minister procured the vehicle and neglected his Legislative oversight and kept quiet. He failed his responsibility at that time. Therefore, throwing such a challenge now puts him in a conflicting position. I wonder whether it's for the camera's purpose or redemption from the blame of not executing his oversight effectively."