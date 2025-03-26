Liberia: Stand Chairman Condemns 'Savage Assault' On Oldman Gayflor, Demands Swift Justice and Full Compensation

The Chairman of Solidarity Trust for a New Day (STAND), Mulbah Morlu, has strongly condemned the brutal assault of 67-year-old Aaron Thomas Gayflor, Sr., allegedly carried out by a government official. Morlu is demanding swift justice, full compensation for Mr. Gayflor, and the immediate release of his imprisoned son, Aaron T. Gayflor Jr.

The October 5, 2024 incident in Wein Town, Margibi County, involving an official of the Ministry of Finance & Development Planning, Mr. K. Massayan Sorsor, has sparked outrage, with disturbing video footage of the attack circulating widely. The video, which depicts the elderly man being violently assaulted, has intensified calls for accountability.

The Dispute Over Land: A Family's Ordeal

According to the Gayflor family, Mr. Sorsor was constructing a private school near their premises when he allegedly encroached on their land without permission. When Mr. Gayflor's wife, Mama Yassa, refused his request to build a drainage system that would direct water under their church's roof, tensions escalated.

On the day of the attack, the family said Mr. Gayflor returned home after collecting $1,695 in business funds, only to find Sorsor continuing construction on their property. When he voiced his concerns, stating that the land was not Sorsor's and that any unauthorized structure could be demolished by the government, the situation turned violent.

Sorsor allegedly slapped Mr. Gayflor so hard that he collapsed. The family reports that the assault resulted in severe hearing impairment, memory loss, knee pain, and the loss of his $1,695.

Allegations of Court Manipulation & Imprisonment of Mr. Gayflor's Son

Rather than facing consequences, Sorsor reportedly used his government connections to manipulate the justice system. He filed a lawsuit against the Gayflor family and allegedly orchestrated the arrest and imprisonment of Mr. Gayflor's son, Aaron T. Gayflor Jr.

According to witnesses, including one of Sorsor's own former workers, Varney, the Gayflor family did not destroy any property, contradicting Sorsor's claims. Following his testimony, Varney was fired, further raising concerns about intimidation and abuse of power.

STAND's Call for Immediate Action

In response to the assault and alleged judicial abuse, STAND Chairman Mulbah Morlu has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Aaron T. Gayflor Jr., who remains detained at Monrovia Central Prison, full medical treatment and compensation for Mr. Aaron Thomas Gayflor Sr., a thorough and transparent investigation into Sorsor's actions and his alleged abuse of power and Justice sector reforms to prevent the use of the courts as a weapon against marginalized Liberians.

Morlu emphasized that this case reflects a broader issue of corruption and injustice in Liberia, warning that if such abuses continue unchecked, ordinary citizens will remain vulnerable to oppression by the politically connected elite.

Public Outcry & Calls for Justice

The assault on an elderly man, the alleged abuse of legal authority, and the imprisonment of his son have ignited public frustration. Human rights activists, civil society organizations, and community leaders have joined calls for immediate government intervention.

The case has also drawn attention to the need for systemic judicial reforms, ensuring that the justice system serves all Liberians--rich or poor.

Liberians Urged to Speak Out

"This fight is bigger than the Gayflor family," said Morlu. "It is about every Liberian suffering under a corrupt system. We cannot remain silent. We must demand justice and accountability."

STAND and other advocacy groups are urging President Joseph Boakai, the Ministry of Justice, and human rights organizations to take swift action to address this case and prevent further abuses of power.

As pressure mounts, all eyes are on the Liberian government to ensure justice prevails and that no one--regardless of status--stands above the law.